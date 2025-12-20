Panthers coach Dave Canales on what he appreciates most about Bryce Young's game

It's officially go time for the Carolina Panthers, who still have three games left to play on their regular season schedule, but practically speaking every matchup remaining is a playoff game.

They begin tomorrow against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won nine of their last 10 matchups with the Panthers. In between, they'll face a Seattle Seahawks team that will be No. 1 in most power rankings on Monday morning after beating the Rams on Thursday night.

The most important dynamic for the Panthers is the one between head coach Dave Canales and starting quarterback Bryce Young, who are both still relatively new on the job.

While they both still have a lot of room to grow, one thing Canales likes from Young is his even keel. Here's what he said after Carolina upset the Rams two weeks ago, per ESPN.

Dave Canales on Bryce Young's consistency

"The bigger the stakes, the higher the moments," coach Dave Canales said of Young afterward. It was Young's 11th game-winning drive since being the top pick. "It's the consistency of play, and the thing that I appreciate the most about Bryce is regardless of the moment, regardless of the time in the game or the score, when I put the ball in his hands, he stays the same. He stays even..."

While it's true of his mentality, Young's results have been far from consistent this season. He has hit incredible highs in wins over the Rams and the Atlanta Falcons, who had the league's best scoring defense and best passing defense respectively coming into those matchups.

However, Young has also laid a bunch of eggs along the way, posting less than 200 total passing yards in 10 of his 13 starts this year. While not all of those were bad performances, there have been too many underwhelming games statistically for Young to inspire much confidence going into this stretch which amounts to the greatest challenge of his career.

Young needs to prove that he can have at least two strong games in a row. As for Canales, he can help by being more aggressive as a play-caller, which he only seems to do against top-ranked NFC heavyweights.

That's what the Seahawks are right now, but even an incredible effort from both that ends in another upset win won't amount to anything if they can't find a way to beat the Buccaneers.

