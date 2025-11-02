Carolina Panthers studs & duds from shocking upset win over Green Bay Packers
Well, that happened. The Carolina Panthers came into today's game against the Green Bay Packers as a near two-touchdown underdog, but somehow they pulled off the upset by a score of 16-13.
The Packers were certainly not on their A-game, and lived up to their reputation of playing down to their opponents. That said, Carolina would not have gotten the job done without some exceptional individual performances of their own.
Here are the studs and duds for the Panthers from Week 9.
Dud: QB Bryce Young
This was not Bryce Young's finest hour as an NFL quarterback. He missed Xavier Legette badly in the end zone for an interception and continued to struggle in the red zone, later missing Tetairoa McMillan on what could have been a touchdown. Young also lost a fumble in the second quarter and was generally inaccurate and flustered in the pocket. In the end, he went 11/20 for just 102 yards, no touchdowns, one pick and a passer rating of 48.3.
Stud: RB Rico Dowdle
Head coach Dave Canales finally dropped the ridiculous drive by drive rotation at running back, and it paid off. As expected, Rico Dowdle started, got most of the carries and did not disappoint. By halftime he had already racked up 66 yards and a touchdown on12 carries (5.5 yards per attempt). In the second half, Dowdle was just as efficient, totaling 130 yards and two touchdowns. His 19-yard run in crunch-time helped set up the game-winning field goal.
Stud: WR Tetairoa McMillan
The rise of Carolina's stud rookie wide receiver continues. Tetairoa McMillan followed his 99-yard game against the Bills with another strong outing against the Packers, considering the circumstances. With the winds blowing hard, McMillan wound up catching four of six targets for a team-high 46 receiving yards.
Dud: Panthers offensive line
You can only be too harsh on a unit that's gone thorugh more starting five combinations than any other team in the league this year. That said, the backups for the Panthers offensive line didn't do much to help their case to join the regular rotation. Taylor Moton was active but did not play at right tackle, they're down to their fourth right guard, Austin Corbett is back at center and Damien Lewis was on and off the field dealing with his oblique issue. The result was some silly penalties and a lot of hurried throws by Young.
Stud: DT Derrick Brown
The most underrated interior lineman in the game kept on thriving under the radar, this week. Derrick Brown ended the game with four tackles, which doesn't come anywhere close to measuring his impact on the field - which as usual went far beyond the box score. Brown's pressure drew a couple of penalties on Green Bay on a critical drive and his disruptive presence played a big role in the Packers come in well short of their full potential on offense.
Stud: S Tre'Von Moehrig
While the rest of the Panthers' secondary was having a pretty rough game, there was one big exception to the rule. Safety Tre'Von Moehrig made several key stops, including his first interception in a Carolina uniform. He also posted two tackles for a loss and two pass breakups.
