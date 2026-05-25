The 5 Carolina Panthers UDFAs Who Actually Matter at OTAs

At one point or another, the Carolina Panthers signed 13 undrafted free agents this offseason. Following the conclusion of another well-regarded draft, the Panthers quickly went to work to shore up any other weaknesses and grab valuable players who were overlooked.

These players are all fighting for roster spots, and nothing is guaranteed. They all face serious uphill battles. Heading into OTAs, some of these UDFAs matter a whole lot now that some things have taken shape. Here are the ones most worth paying attention to in the coming weeks.

Haynes King

The obvious answer here is Haynes King. There's a reason the Panthers signed him literally moments after the NFL draft officially ended. He's got the most upside, and he could very well end up as Bryce Young's backup as soon as this year, even with Kenny Pickett in town. All he needs to do to make it is outplay Will Grier, which shouldn't be too hard.

Aaron Hall

Aaron Hall is a DT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.67 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 76 out of 2270 DT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/p3wY9wSo9z pic.twitter.com/qWQqqCOI9o — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 5, 2026

All of a sudden, Aaron Hall is extremely important. He is ridiculously athletic, which already gives him a good shot at making the roster. But with Tershawn Wharton's injury, the Panthers need depth up front now. With few alternatives, Hall seems poised to make the final 53 unless he just doesn't cut it, but that seems unlikely.

Malick Meiga

The Panthers have a bit of a logjam at wide receiver, but it's not exactly jammed with superior talent. That could open the door for Malick Meiga, another ridiculously athletic wide receiver. He provides a bit of a different game than other Panthers WRs, and he could be a sleeper to make the final 53. He's also, like Hall, a local college player, which could help.

Albert Reese IV

Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Albert Reese IV (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Primarily a tackle, what sets Albert Reese IV apart is that he can also play guard. That makes him versatile, and the Panthers love versatility. Plus, after losing Cade Mays, Austin Corbett, and Brady Christensen, the interior depth on offense is lacking. Reese could easily slot in as a backup. Alternatively, Isaia Glass could be worth watching this summer, too.

DeVonta Smith

Even after drafting Will Lee, the Panthers may still want more cornerback depth. DeVonta Smith has some pretty good tape from college, and he has a chance to be an unheralded gem. If he doesn't make the Panthers, there's a good shot another team gives him an opportunity.