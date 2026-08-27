Carolina Panthers Have New Wide Receiver to Target After Browns Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns are cutting ties with a wide receiver that the Carolina Panthers should definitely have interest in.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are releasing wide receiver Cedric Tillman, the team's 2023 third-round selection in the NFL Draft.

As ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi points out, Tillman was on the roster bubble going into training camp after Cleveland drafted both Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion.

The fact that he missed multiple weeks of training camp due to injury didn't help him, either.

"Tillman missed multiple weeks of camp with an injury. Was already on the roster bubble after the Browns drafted KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston," Oyefusi wrote.

Why Panthers should sign Cedric Tillman

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tillman's career has no doubt been a disappointment after the Tennessee product has posted just 71 catches for 883 yards and five touchdowns over 38 games through three campaigns.

Part of the issue for Tillman has been injury, with the 26-year-old missing 13 games during his three-year NFL career.

However, Tillman has also shown flashes of promise. In 2024, he had a stretch where he ripped off 21 catches for 255 yards and three scores over a three-game span.

Another attractive thing about Tillman is his size at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, which enables him to win on contested catches and makes him an ideal target near the goal line. He has also shown the ability to make plays down the field.

The Panthers' wide receiver situation behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker was shaky to begin with, but that is now even more the case after rookie Chris Brazzell suffered a season-ending injury.

That makes the Panthers more reliant on Xavier Legette, and we know that is not an ideal situation given how disappointing his career has been up to this point.

Tillman would offer the Panthers another option for the No. 3 wide receiver job. At the very least, he would add some length to the position for Carolina and an upgrade to the WR4 spot.

The only concern with Tillman is he doesn't have much experience on special teams, with the former third-round pick playing just 23 snaps there. That wouldn't necessarily be a problem if Tillman is Carolina's third wide receiver, but if he settles in as the No. 4, he needs to be able to contribute on special teams.

Regardless, the Panthers should just bring Tillman aboard and see what happens. He won't cost much and the Panthers need all the help they can get at wide receiver for what is a crucial season for Bryce Young and the franchise as a whole.