We Can't Keep Pretending Panthers Have Given 'Under Pressure' Bryce Young Help

The pressure has been on Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young since the franchise gutted the roster just to select him in 2023. He has struggled at times, especially early on, but the pressure has never caused him to wilt.

That said, the pressure is still very much on. After a very solid year, Young is now facing a make-or-break season. If he's good, he will earn a lucrative extension. If he's not, the Panthers might be starting someone else in 2027.

This is why Young is definitely on the hot seat, as CBS Sports insider Zachary Pereles pointed out. But there is a flaw in the logic of why Young seemingly has to succeed in 2026.

Bryce Young is on the hot seat, but let's not pretend he's surrounded with talent

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before a pre-season game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the players across the league, perhaps none has more riding on this season than Bryce Young. The range of outcomes for his performance could yield a modest extension, no extension, a massive contract, or even a trade/release in the worst-case scenario.

C.J. Stroud is perhaps the only other player in a similar boat, but the extremes are not as dire since Stroud's track record is superior to date, even if they've begun to inch closer towards one another in quality and performance.

Zachary Pereles pointed out that the Panthers picked up Bryce Young's option because it made sense at the "most basic level." It's also worth pointing out that a solid 2025 and a really excellent playoff debut did not hurt Young's case.

Still, the pressure is on because while he's under contract in 2027, nothing is guaranteed. As mentioned, he could end up with no extension to play under the option, a $35 million extension, a $45 million extension, or on the bench/with another franchise.

Pereles wrote, "The Panthers added premier defensive talent this offseason and have assembled some real talent on offense. They won the NFC South last year and expect to take another step, but Young could be the limiting factor -- and a significant one at that."

The Panthers did spend a boatload of cash on defense, and it should give Young a competent unit on the other side of the ball. Sometimes, a good defense can be a QB's best friend; giving them opportunities, good field position, and limiting points needed to win.

But ultimately, the offense is what will help a quarterback the most. The Cincinnati Bengals may not have been a great team, but Joe Burrow has absolutely thrived with all the offensive help he's been given at the cost of a good defense.

And there is a flaw in Pereles' logic about the Panthers' offense. Yes, it's the best it's probably ever been for Young, but the bar was practically on the floor.

They have given him Tetairoa McMillan, and Jalen Coker has been an outstanding find on the UDFA market. But Xavier Legette and everyone behind him on the depth chart is either totally unproven and uninspiring or a bust.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a catch during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At tight end, the Panthers have a trio of players who may not even be close to as good as an aging Darren Waller who literally just signed on. In the backfield, it's beginning to look like Chuba Hubbard's solid but unspectacular best days are behind him, and Jonathon Brooks has nine NFL carries and two torn ACLs so far.

Up front, the Panthers have invested a lot, but the offensive line is in shambles right now. We assume Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt will return for the regular season, but Luke Fortner/Sam Hecht at center and Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling at tackle is essentially a backup situation across the board.

Either way, it's a whole new combination that has zero chemistry to protect Young. Yes, he's under pressure. Yes, he has a better defense. But we can't pretend the Panthers have given him all the tools necessary to succeed.