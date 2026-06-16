Carolina Panthers' Worst-Case Scenario on Offense is Sadly Very Realistic

Plenty could go wrong for the Carolina Panthers on offense next year. The up-and-down Bryce Young might fail to gain consistency. The lackluster (at best) pass-catchers could foil Dave Canales' best-laid plans.

But perhaps the biggest concern and the worst-case scenario is that the run game Carolina relies on so much never amounts to anything. And there's actually a good reason to think that might play out on the field, sadly.

The Panthers running attack might totally underwhelm

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) makes a catch | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report detailed the worst-case outcome for the Panthers, writing that the running game falling apart would be hugely catastrophic for the Panthers. He is absolutely right, and there's a good chance it comes to fruition.

It ultimately comes down to one thing. Can a healthy Jonathon Brooks and in-form Chuba Hubbard be a better, more effective duo than a banged-up Hubbard and Rico Dowdle from a year ago? That remains to be seen.

There's reason to believe they can be. Hubbard is likely to bounce back now that he's healthy again, and if Brooks holds up, he possesses a dynamism that Dowdle simply did not. There's certainly a chance those two can turn it around.

But each comes with major red flags right now. As Knox put it, "The hope is that Hubbard and Brooks, a 2024 second-round pick, can be a high-end duo. However, Brooks has spent the last two years rehabbing from a torn ACL, so he remains an unknown."

He added, "If the Panthers can't adequately replace Dowdle, if Hubbard (calf) misses more time due to injury, or if Carolina's backfield simply underwhelms, the offense will have a hard time being even close to average overall."

Knox also admitted that the Panthers were more middle of the road than good last year, ranking 19th in the NFL in yards per carry. That said, the running game was a big help in key victories over the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

So if the Panthers can't at least get a similar caliber of rushing attack this year, then they may be in trouble. The passing offense isn't good enough or relied upon enough by the coaching staff presently to overcome that.

And it's unlikely to be relied on like that anyway. Dave Canales has said time and again that he loves running the ball (his actions back this up), and he believes it's the number one thing that helps a developing QB.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He's not likely to abandon that philosophy even if Hubbard and Brooks underwhelm. He didn't abandon it very often last year when neither Dowdle nor Hubbard were effective, so why would he this year?

That just puts the onus on those two backs to form a better backfield this season. But there are major reasons, largely health-related, that Knox's worst-case outcome can come true for the Panthers.