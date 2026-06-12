Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks: Why No. 16 Player Could Transform Carolina Offense

The Carolina Panthers had some run game success in the first half of the season last year because they had two viable running backs. Chuba Hubbard was banged up, but the combination of him and Rico Dowdle really worked (until it didn't).

The most effective running games typically have two capable backs, especially when one of them isn't a top-tier superstar. Hubbard certainly isn't that, which puts the onus on Jonathon Brooks, who is healthy again.

Because of that, we ranked Brooks as the 16th-most important player on the roster this year. He has a chance to transform this offense, but if he doesn't live up to the hype, Carolina might be in a tough spot.

Why Jonathon Brooks' health and success are so important to Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) tries to get off the field | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Dave Canales has said a good running game is the best thing for a developing quarterback. He's also put that into practice, more often than not running the ball even when he shouldn't. This year, the plan is likely going to be the same.

That means the two running backs that should top the depth chart, Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks, are pretty important to Carolina's offensive success. We more or less know what Hubbard is, and what he can be.

Brooks is an unknown. Had it not been for injuries, he would've been a first-round prospect in 2024, but he's had three brief appearances since then. He's officially on "damaged goods" watch. He looks good in camp, but what does that mean? It's not NFL action.

That makes him a wild card, but an important one. Brooks could, if he's as advertised, be a total game-changer. Talent-wise, he might end up being better than Hubbard, so having two starter-level running backs is possible.

If he's healthy, he could be the explosive back who forces missed tackles and breaks off big runs. Who knows if Hubbard can be that after an up-and-down career thus far plus his most recent injuries?

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) during the first quarter | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There is a sector of the Panthers' fanbase that thinks Brooks could soon be RB1. That may or may not be true, but the simple fact that it's remotely possible makes Brooks an important figure.

Whether or not he's the future of the backfield is another question, but for now, he's very important to Carolina's offensive success, so it's paramount that he remains healthy and is used in an impactful way this year.