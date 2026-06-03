Chris Brazzell II May Have Been An Absolute Draft Steal for Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers drafted Chris Brazzell II in the third round after passing on Makai Lemon in the first round. It was clear the team needed a wide receiver, but they felt comfortable waiting for someone like Brazzell later on.

By most accounts, this was a solid pick. Brazzell was expected to go in this range, so the Panthers didn't reach. However, it didn't seem like, based on most pre-draft rankings, the team really got a huge steal, either.

However, the immediate reaction to the pick by several other teams suggests otherwise.

Several NFL teams wanted to draft Panthers WR Chris Brazzell II

Tennessee wideout Chris Brazzell (WO10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers were extremely active on the trade market during the draft. They made several trades, and it has now been revealed that they even called the Detroit Lions about trading up for Monroe Freeling. They didn't end up needing to.

Additionally, front office executive Brandt Tilis revealed that they had trades in the works for what ended up being the Chris Brazzell II pick. Obviously, they decided to stand pat, and the reaction after suggests that was the right move.

Looks like the Panthers weren’t the only team with their eye on Chris Brazzell II. pic.twitter.com/Zr6BJETJWk — Michael Bell (@avl_mike) June 2, 2026

Tilis said, "After we made the pick, it was just a flurry of texts from the teams we were potentially trading with, saying, 'You drafted the guy we wanted.' That's always a good feeling when you draft a player who was wanted by a lot of other teams."

The Panthers needed a wide receiver. Xavier Legette may end up winning the WR3 job anyway, but they couldn't roll into the 2026 season with Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Legette. That WR3 spot needed to be better, and if Legette wins it over Brazzell, John Metchie, and others, then it will be.

We believe Brazzell is going to take the role, though. He's bigger and slightly faster than Legette. He also, as far as anyone knows right now, doesn't have the same major deficiencies in game action that Legette does. For now, Brazzell has way more upside.

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) moves the ball while grabbed | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In OTAs, the rookie has shone. He was excellent during rookie minicamp, and he looks a lot more fluid and electric catching passes from Bryce Young now in full OTAs. Legette hasn't looked bad, but so far, Brazzell is the more exciting player.

And if Brazzell pans out like the Panthers hope, he'll be what they envisioned for Legette. That will unlock the offense and it could vindicate the Panthers and all the teams that were unhappy Brazzell wasn't going to fall to them in the draft.