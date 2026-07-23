Every Open Starting Job at Carolina Panthers Training Camp

We know certain Carolina Panthers players will start. Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan, Devin Lloyd, Taylor Moton, Derrick Brown, Tre'von Moehrig, Jaycee Horn, and plenty of others should have no fear of losing their spots this summer.

There are some "starters" who are essentially just there as placeholders for now. The Panthers have a few important position battles going on. While the de facto incumbents may end up starting, it's far from a sure thing.

Left tackle

This may be the biggest position open right now. Few spots on the field are more important, and the Panthers do have two good players duking it out. Monroe Freeling, the highly-touted prospect, and Rasheed Walker. For now, it seems like Walker's job, but that could easily flip.

Center

Much like left tackle, center is an important position because they set the protections and have to have perfect chemistry with Bryce Young. Luke Fortner, the veteran signing, and Sam Hecht, the rookie, are duking it out. This one feels a whole lot more up in the air than LT.

WR3

The Panthers will have three starting wide receivers like most NFL teams, but they currently only have two set starters. That final spot on the offense is up for grabs. Xavier Legette and Chris Brazzell II are duking it out. Jimmy Horn Jr. and John Metchie III may be included, but it feels like Legette v. Brazzell.

Free safety

Carolina Panthers safety Zakee Wheatley (38) walks off the field during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At free safety, the Panthers are currently rolling with Nick Scott, back on another one-year deal. But check the depth chart behind him. Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley could end up starting. Scott has the love of the coaching staff, but Wheatley in particular is a highly promising prospect. Ransom also showed flashes as a rookie, although he seems to be too similar to Tre'von Moehrig to start alongside him.

Linebacker

Ultimately, the secondary linebacker position is Trevin Wallace's. The depth behind him is pretty abysmal, with special teamers and seventh-round pick Jackson Kuwatch populating the chart. But since Wallace has been highly underwhelming so far, we're conceding that someone might be able to push for that spot.

IDL

This position needed to be grouped because there are three spots (right and left defensive end and nose tackle) on the interior. Just one player, Derrick Brown, is assured of a starting spot. With Tershawn Wharton hurt, there are two spots for Cam Jackson, Aaron Hall, LaBryan Ray, Lee Hunter, and Bobby Brown II to compete for.