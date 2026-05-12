Chris Brazzell's Rookie Minicamp Puts Him In Position to Start For Panthers
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NFL rookie minicamps have come and gone, giving the football world its first look at some of the top rookies in their new threads, and getting their first reps in as NFL players. For the Carolina Panthers, the standout of the rookie minicamp was third-round wide receiver, Chris Brazzell, out of Tennessee.
Brazzell made waves in College Football last season, establishing himself as the best deep-threat in the country, and earning honors such as AP Third-Team All-America, and First-Team All-SEC. Brazzell finished last season with 1017 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns, which were both top of the SEC.
Brazzell reportedly shone at the rookie minicamp. CBS Sports' Carter Bahns released his "What we learned from every NFL team during 2026 rookie minicamp debuts" article on Tuesday morning, and, when going over the Panthers' rookie minicamp, he started with how Brazzell impressed Carolina's coaching staff and teammates as well.
Brazzell getting off to a great start gives more ammo to the idea of him starting this upcoming season, but the starting role wont be earned without competition.
Chris Brazzell's Competition For the Starting Spot
Brazzell isn't the clear wide receiver three yet; there are two other receivers who can make some noise in training camp as well: third-year Panthers receiver Xavier Legette, and newly signed free agent John Metchie III.
Legette is going into this season with some added pressure, hes already dropped to the WR3 in less than three years with the Panthers and was underwhelming enough that the Panthers had to draft Tetairoa McMillan last year in the first round. Legette was drafted in the first round as well, and has only underperformed, so he has to really light up training camp to stamp himself as a starter over Brazzell.
Then there's John Metchie III, who was notably Bryce Young's WR1 back in their college days at Alabama. Metchie joins the Panthers after being traded to the New York Jets mid-season in 2025, and playing well for them down the stretch.
What Brazzell Adds to Carolina's Receiver Room
One element of the passing game that the Panthers lack is a receiver with elite vertical speed downfield, one who can take the top off an opposing defense on a single play. Chris Brazzell brings that element, and will complement Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker perfectly with the added skillset brought into Carolina.
Brazzell should be on pace to start, Legette shouldn't have any advantage heading into camp just because hes been in the building for two years now, when hes been underwhelming and inconsistent. John Metchie III could sneak into that role while the attention is on the other two receivers, but it wouldn't happen by week one. Metchie will earn more snaps throughout the season.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.