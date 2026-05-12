Chris Brazzell's Rookie Minicamp Puts Him In Position to Start For Panthers

NFL rookie minicamps have come and gone, giving the football world its first look at some of the top rookies in their new threads, and getting their first reps in as NFL players. For the Carolina Panthers, the standout of the rookie minicamp was third-round wide receiver, Chris Brazzell, out of Tennessee.

Brazzell made waves in College Football last season, establishing himself as the best deep-threat in the country, and earning honors such as AP Third-Team All-America, and First-Team All-SEC. Brazzell finished last season with 1017 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns, which were both top of the SEC.

Brazzell reportedly shone at the rookie minicamp. CBS Sports' Carter Bahns released his "What we learned from every NFL team during 2026 rookie minicamp debuts" article on Tuesday morning, and, when going over the Panthers' rookie minicamp, he started with how Brazzell impressed Carolina's coaching staff and teammates as well.

Chris Brazzell II was the standout of minicamp Day 2 🔥



Canales has been high on him since the combine and says his skillset at his height is rare.



I mean just look at this play 😭#Panthers got a good one 🤞 pic.twitter.com/EWgm1cTVmD — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) May 10, 2026

Brazzell getting off to a great start gives more ammo to the idea of him starting this upcoming season, but the starting role wont be earned without competition.

Chris Brazzell's Competition For the Starting Spot

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brazzell isn't the clear wide receiver three yet; there are two other receivers who can make some noise in training camp as well: third-year Panthers receiver Xavier Legette, and newly signed free agent John Metchie III.

Legette is going into this season with some added pressure, hes already dropped to the WR3 in less than three years with the Panthers and was underwhelming enough that the Panthers had to draft Tetairoa McMillan last year in the first round. Legette was drafted in the first round as well, and has only underperformed, so he has to really light up training camp to stamp himself as a starter over Brazzell.

Then there's John Metchie III, who was notably Bryce Young's WR1 back in their college days at Alabama. Metchie joins the Panthers after being traded to the New York Jets mid-season in 2025, and playing well for them down the stretch.

What Brazzell Adds to Carolina's Receiver Room

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches the ball in the end zone during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One element of the passing game that the Panthers lack is a receiver with elite vertical speed downfield, one who can take the top off an opposing defense on a single play. Chris Brazzell brings that element, and will complement Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker perfectly with the added skillset brought into Carolina.

Brazzell should be on pace to start, Legette shouldn't have any advantage heading into camp just because hes been in the building for two years now, when hes been underwhelming and inconsistent. John Metchie III could sneak into that role while the attention is on the other two receivers, but it wouldn't happen by week one. Metchie will earn more snaps throughout the season.