Why John Metchie III Will Break Out With Carolina Panthers

John Metchie III was good enough in college, where he was teammates with Bryce Young, to be a second-round pick. He hasn't lived up to those expectations, though. After a brilliant run with Young, he has only amassed 686 career yards in three years (45 games).

The Carolina Panthers will be his fifth team in five seasons. That fits the bill of a journeyman who was a draft bust, even if he's still just 25 years old. He could be a reclamation project like so many others before him, but the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles both tried that.

The Panthers aren't the first to try to recapture Metchie's pre-draft magic that led to him being such a high pick. He was picked before George Pickens, Alec Pierce, Romeo Doubs, Calvin Austin, and Khalil Shakir for a reason.

In the immortal words of Tobias Funke, "It never does. I mean, these people somehow delude themselves into thinking it might, but ... But it might work for us." Here's why it might work for the Panthers.

John Metchie could finally break out with the Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

QB-WR combos in college who have also played together in the NFL tend to have a pretty decent track record. The chemistry was real for these duos who got to link up in college and the NFL:

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith

Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson

Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown

These are just some of the examples, and they've all had pretty good success in the NFL. Even if one of the players in the combo isn't an elite NFL player, they tend to do fairly well together. Bryce Young and John Metchie III could be the next.

2021 was a career year for both Metchie and Bryce Young. Young won the Heisman and led the nation with 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Metchie had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Neither was as good without the other, and that could be true in the NFL. Young is on the upswing, so Metchie could be joining at the right time. Young is likely to be the best version of himself in 2026, so Metchie will benefit.

Plus, there's little competition for meaningful snaps. Metchie has a really good shot at supplanting Xavier Legette was the WR3, and when he's on the field, that chemistry with Young could play out.

Of course, Metchie hasn't done anything in the NFL so far, so he might just be a bust. Some players don't translate. But if there's a team and QB that might be able to draw it out of him, it's the Panthers and Young.