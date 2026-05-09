Xavier Legette over Chris Brazzell II? Why One Panthers Lineup Prediction is Wrong

The Carolina Panthers' depth chart will have some new faces on both the offense and the defense. The defensive additions are the top story for Carolina this offseason, with Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd signing with Carolina in free agency.

The offense should have some big changes as well, but one NFL analyst doesn’t see too many changes coming to the starters on that side of the ball, which feels awfully wrong.

NFL Analyst still has Xavier Legette In Starting Lineup

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport dropped his projected starting lineups for each team in the NFL this upcoming season, and for the Carolina Panthers, there are some questionable predictions.

Starting with Xavier Legette starting over Chris Brazzell II, who was selected in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft, and frankly presents physical traits that Legette doesn’t bring to the table, elite vertical speed, and the ability to separate downfield.

First looks at #Panthers WR Chris Brazzell at rookie minicamp today. pic.twitter.com/kksMMVF0ko — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) May 8, 2026

Brazzell may be limited as far as his versatility as a receiver, but an elite deep threat who can take the top off a defense is better than what Xavier Legette has brought in two seasons with Carolina.

Whether it’s drop issues or not being able to get open consistently, Legette should have to really earn the WR3 spot in camp this season if he wants to start over Brazzell, or even John Metchie III.

Luke Fortner Starts Over Sam Hecht at Center

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Luke Fortner (79) heads off the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

At least to begin the season, this one makes a little more sense. Fortner has years of starting NFL experience and was ranked 11th in the league in pass block rate last year with the New Orleans Saints.

Hecht is the long-term center of the future, though, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could work his way into a starting role later on in the season.

Ikem Ekwonu Incorrectly Projected to Start

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This has to be the most egregious projection on Davenport’s list. Ikem Ekwonu suffered a torn patellar tendon in the NFC Wild Card loss against the LA Rams, meaning he’s unlikely to even play a snap in 2026, and the Panthers brought in reinforcements to help at left tackle.

Carolina now has real depth at the left tackle spot, bringing in Rasheed Walker in free agency and selecting Monroe Freeling with the 19th pick in the NFL Draft. With all that said, it’s safe to say that Ikem Ekwonu doesn’t play at all this season; nevertheless, he starts.