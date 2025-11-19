Consistency remains the issue for Panthers’ QB Bryce Young
He comes off the best performance of his brief career. On Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at Atlanta, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft threw for a franchise-record 448 yards, as well as three touchdowns, in his team’s 30-27 overtime victory over the Falcons. Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young completed a season-best 68.9 percent of his passes (31-of-45) in what was just his second game where he threw for at least 200 yards in 2025.
While Sunday’s performance against the rival Falcons was somewhat surprising, the bigger question is what will Young will do for an encore? Even with this past weekend’s gawdy showing, the three-year pro hasn’t actually picked up where he left off in 2024.
The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner started the final 10 games for Dave Canales’s team a season ago. The team went 4-6 in those games, but it was Young’s play that was very encouraging. He connected on a respectable 61.8 percent of his passes. That added up to 2,194 yards and 15 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He also was on the move, running 223 yards and five scores on 37 attempts. The 24-year-old pro was sacked 22 times and lost two of his five fumbles, hence a total of eight turnovers in those outings.
Now it’s 10 games into Young’s third season and strictly by the numbers, there hasn’t been a lot of progress made. His completion percentage is slightly better (62.7), but he’s thrown for just 1,962 yards and 14 TDs. His turnovers are up to 11 (7 interceptions, 4 lost fumbles) and he’s been a lot less effective as a runner. There’s been only 23 attempts for 83 yards and one touchdown.
There is nothing to indicate that Young, as well as the team, is automatically in line for a subpar performance on Monday night at San Francisco. Inconsistency has been an issue for Canales’s as of late, alternating wins and losses in their last five games—with one of those via a disastrous performance by veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton.
Stringing together three or four straight games without giving up the football would be a good start for Young, who managed back-to-back turnover-free outings back in Week 3 and 4.
