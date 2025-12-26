Bryce Young powers up 4 more spots in NFL QB power rankings

Earlier this week, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports released his Week 17 NFL quarterback power rankings. There were a total of three players who made the biggest jumps of the week. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow moved from 13th to ninth, and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy is now at No. 10 after being ranked 14th.

The third was the field general for Dave Canales’s first-place team. He moved up four spots from 21st to No. 17 following his play in the club’s 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.

“Don't look now,” said Podell, “but Bryce Young has powered the Carolina Panthers (8-7) to the NFC South division lead through 16 weeks. He outdueled Baker Mayfield with an efficient 191 yards passing and two passing touchdowns while completing 21 of his 32 throws. Young's ability to throw on the run made all the difference Sunday. Carolina is now just one more win and one more Tampa Bay loss away from its first NFC South title since their NFC championship season in 2015.”

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Young’s numbers for this season have certainly shown growth. In 14 appearances, he’s connected on 63.5 percent of his throws for 2,691 yards and more than twice as many touchdown passes (21) as interceptions. He’s been sacked only 25 times, and has managed to rush for 190 yards and one score. There have been six fumbles, four of them lost, but Young has not put the ball on the ground in each of his last five games.

Young began the season with just as many touchdown passes (11) as turnovers (7 interceptions, 4 lost fumbles) in his first nine games. He’s settled down to the tune of 10 TD tosses while giving up the ball only twice (2 picks in the Monday night loss at San Francisco in Week 12). So could the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft crack Podell’s Top 10 by the end of the regular season?

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers’ power rankings spot rises with playoff odds

Major takeaways from the Panthers’ stunning home win vs. Bucs

Dave Canales gushes over great game from Bryce Young vs. Bucs