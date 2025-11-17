Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young feasted in this key area against the Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had arguably the best game of his professional career in Sunday’s 30-27 OT win over the Atlanta Falcons, finishing 31 of 45 passing for 448 yards, three touchdowns and zero turnovers. It was only the second time this season Young has thrown for 200-plus yards this season. So what was the difference on Sunday?
The area down the field where the Panthers have struggled this season is completing passes to targets that are in the range of 10 to 19 yards downfield. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, Young completed just one of just two passes in that range with no touchdowns and an interception. Week 9 against Green Bay, 4 of 7 with no TDs or INTs. Week 7 at the New York Jets, 1 of 5 passing with zero TDs or INTs in that range. In Week 6 vs Dallas, Young was 3 of 5 with a touchdown. That’s 9 of 19 passing with 1 TD and 1 INT.
On Sunday at Atlanta, Young was 9 of 13 completing passes in the 10 to 19 yard range, including a touchdown. It allowed the offense to get chunk yards and receivers were able to get yards after the catch, while also allowing the offense to push the ball even further downfield, completing two passes where the target was 20-plus yards downfield. It was the first time since Week 6 against the Cowboys that Young had completed multiple passes to a target more than 20 yards from the line of scrimmage.
The question now is if Young and head coach Dave Canales can provide a consistent passing threat to defenses going forward. This was only the second game this season that the Panthers have gone over 200 yards passing, and Young has as many games with 150 or less yards passing (five) as he does with over 150 yards (five) this season. It’s also only the third game of Young’s career where he’s thrown for 300-plus yards, and this is only the fourth win for Bryce Young in his career when attempting 30-plus passes in a game, which the record is now 4-20.
Young, going into Sunday was below league average in yards per attempt (5.6 for Young vs 7.1 NFL average), completion percentage (61.7% for Young vs 65.2% league average), and was averaging just 168 yards per game.
The Panthers have one of the league’s most difficult schedules going forward with five of their last six games against teams currently in playoff position in the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and twice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from comeback win over Falcons
Takeaways from Carolina’s thrilling OT win vs. Falcons
Ejiro Evero compares Panthers rookie to rising Chiefs star