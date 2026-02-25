NFL Insider Skips Edge Rusher for Panthers’ Biggest Need at Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway, and there have been lots of questions directed at general managers and coaches. The NFC South champion Carolina Panthers certainly have their share of concerns despite reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and winning a division title for the first time since 2015.

The reality is that the franchise has now posted eight consecutive losing campaigns, the longest streak in the team’s 31-year history. Dave Canales’s club lost their first two games in 2025, won eight of their next 13 contests, then closed out the season with three straight setbacks—including a 34-31 home playoff setback to the Los Angeles Rams.

Which Area is Currently the Panthers’ Biggest Concern?

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has pointed out the biggest need for each team in the league with free agency (March 11) and the NFL draft (April 23) ahead. His analysis on Canales’s club should say a lot as he pointed to several areas, but he settled on linebacker as the Panthers’ biggest need.

“The offensive line is unsettled with Yosh Nijman,” explains Edwards, “Cade Mays, Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen all potentially hitting free agency, as well as left tackle Ikem Ekwonu recovering from a torn patellar tendon.”

Then there’s the other side of the ball, which was improved last season but still had its shortcomings. “Carolina’s shots at linebacker have not panned out,” said Edwards. “Fans should expect the Panthers to address it this offseason…”

Panthers Still Have Pressing Needs in Terms of the Pass Rush

Last offseason, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan inked for Rams’ defender Christian Rozeboom to a one-year deal. He led the club in tackles, but he was also near the bottom of Pro Football Focus’ rankings (Tied for 72nd) at his position. “A really dynamic pass rusher to pair with Nic Scourton would energize the unit,” added Edwards. “Safety is perhaps a need as well.”

Wow. Edwards addressed nearly every area on defense, with the exception of the interior of the defensive front. Still, the Panthers’ biggest albatross in recent seasons has been finding a consistent pass rush. It is somewhat of a surprise that it didn’t rank a little higher on the list.