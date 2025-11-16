Dave Canales feeling some heat, 4 other things to know about Panthers vs. Falcons
Even though the Carolina Panthers own a 5-5 record after 10 games and have already equaled their victory total from 2024, this suddenly doesn’t seem like a very improved football team. That’s because last Sunday at home, Dave Canales’s club was stunned by the last-place New Orleans Saints, 17-7.
The Panthers scored their fewest points of the season and were limited to a season-low 175 total yards. Carolina scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the game, and Bryce Young and the offense did little after that.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a four-game skid. Last Sunday in Germany, Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns, the third score in overtime, and Indianapolis knocked off Raheem Morris’s club, 31-25. The 3-6 Falcons are now closer to the NFC South basement than they are the second-place Panthers.
Can Canales’s and his team erase the memory of last week’s upset loss? The Panthers have actually won their last two road games.
Panthers vs. Falcons History
Back in Week 3, Canales’s team got its first win of 2025 with a stunning 30-0 victory over the Falcons at Charlotte. Now Atlanta is hoping to avenge that loss and get their first win of the season (0-2) vs. a division rival. Recent history says that will happen considering these rivals have split their two-game set every year since 2020. However, it also says that the Panthers are 3-2 in their last five appearances in Atlanta dating back to ’20, the latest a wild 44-38 overtime victory in Week 18 last season.
Panthers Looking for the Rare Sweep of the Falcons
It's safe to say it’s been a while since Carolina was in this position. The Panthers haven’t swept the rival Falcons since 2013, which happened to be Cam Newton’s third NFL season and Carolina went on to win the NFC South. In fact, the team hasn’t swept a divisional foe since taking two from the Saints in 2022.
Atlanta’s run defense, which gave up a stunning 323 yards last Sunday’s overtime loss to Indianapolis, has plummeted to 29th in the league this season. Morris’s defenders are allowing 146.4 yards per game on the ground. All told, the Falcons have allowed 130-plus yards rushing in five of their last six contests.
Keep an Eye on Falcons’ OLB Jalon Walker
Despite the fact that the team has split its last four games, Carolina’s offense has slumped badly since the team put 30 points on the board vs. the Cowboys in Week 6. The Panthers have totaled only 45 points and scored five offensive touchdowns in their last four outings. Meanwhile, there have been six turnovers.
In the months leading up to the 2025 NFL draft, many an NFL draftnik forecasted University of Georgia pass-rusher Jalon Walker heading to Carolina. Dan Morgan went for wideout Tetairoa McMillan, and Walker fell to the Falcons. He’s totaled 23 defensive stops, four sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.
