Carolina Panthers Select QB Antithesis of Bryce Young in Latest NFL Mock

The Carolina Panthers probably shouldn't spend a draft pick on a quarterback. Sure, they could use a backup that's better than Andy Dalton; that is very clear. But in the draft? There are more pressing needs.

However, in the fifth round, it's hard to find great players, so drafting a backup in that range isn't the worst idea in the world. That's what team insider Joe Person did in his latest mock draft, giving the Panthers a QB wholly unlike Bryce Young.

Panthers nab 6'6 quarterback in latest NFL mock draft

American Team quarterback Taylen Green (10) of Arkansas throws during American Senior Bowl | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said he wants to do two things at quarterback: find a younger backup and entice some camp competition under center. Someone drafted in the fifth round isn't going to compete with Bryce Young for the job, but he would be a much younger backup.

Enter Taylen Green, Arkansas QB. Morgan also mentioned getting someone who is mobile, which Green is.

"Green has shown off a dual-threat toolbox at Boise State and Arkansas, with 2,400 career rushing yards over four seasons. His 777 rushing yards last season ranked 11th among all QBs," Joe Person wrote.

Ironically, he's the total opposite of Young. "Green won’t remind anyone of Young: He measured 6-6 and weighed 229 pounds at the Senior Bowl," the insider added.

He has a huge arm, which is also the antithesis of Young. However, Person acknowledged that he's a bit of a "loose cannon" with it, as he tossed 20 interceptions in two seasons. That doesn't mesh with Dave Canales' strategy of protecting the ball and keeping possessions lengthy.

"Teams have been impressed with Green’s talent and his character, but it may be that he’s more of a project than what Morgan wants to take on," Person concluded.

On that note, if Green is such a project, then the Panthers might not be the team for him. They need a backup who could play if Young went down. Otherwise, why move on from Andy Dalton in this scenario?

Unless they're planning to keep three quarterbacks, which is probably not wise given the depth issues at other spots. If they want a younger backup, Green might be too raw to play, which might make this a pick not worth making.

