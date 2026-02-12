Monstrous Gap Between Bryce Young, Andy Dalton Reveals Big Problem

Bryce Young may not be perfect, but the NFL world saw what it looks like when he doesn't play for the Carolina Panthers. The one game he missed, which is an impressive total given he sustained a high ankle sprain, was ugly.

Andy Dalton came in for a spot start and made the best case for Young to be the guy moving forward. They got blown out at home, and Dalton finished with a 5.3 QBR.

In the grand scheme of the NFL, 63 quarterbacks started games this year, and Nick Shook of NFL.com ranked them all. The gap between Young and Dalton tells a story, and not a good one.

Bryce Young needs a better backup

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on the Up & Adams set | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bryce Young has been highly durable during his NFL career, and he reportedly likes taking hits as it gets him going. He performs well when the defensive line knocks him down a lot.

But if he were to get hurt, which isn't unfathomable given the frail stature he operates at, the Panthers would be in such deep trouble. It's what happened against the Bills, when Andy Dalton had one of the worst outings anyone had in 2025.

Young wasn't ranked all that highly. He landed 21st, just behind C.J. Stroud, Jalen Hurts, Bo Nix, and Baker Mayfield. Dalton ranked 52nd, in with QBs like Jake Browning, Justin Fields, and Dillon Gabriel.

About the Panthers' starter, Shook wrote, "Bryce Young needs to find consistency in 2026, because he was among the most mercurial quarterbacks we saw in the NFL this season."

Shook continued, "One stretch illustrates this: In Week 11, he threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime win over Atlanta. In the games that bookended that high-flying affair, he threw three interceptions in two losses. The tools are there, but he needs to prove he can be reliable."

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

About Dalton, Shook noted, "Andy Dalton made one entirely forgettable start in Week 8 and threw an interception in a blowout loss to Buffalo. He's still under contract and should be expected to remain Bryce Young's backup."

That may be currently true, but that's the problem. As inconsistent as Young may be, the only success this offense can have is with him. If Dalton plays, the Panthers have no shot.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Playoff team Carolina Panthers net awful ranking after Super Bowl 60

7-Round mock draft for Carolina Panthers with order officially set

Drake Maye got the Cam Newton treatment in Super Bowl 60