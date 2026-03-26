LSU Defender Labeled Perfect Panthers Addition Outside Round 1 in Draft

Despite going all-out in free agency, the Carolina Panthers still have needs. They're still operating at a talent deficit when compared to the Rams and Seahawks of the NFL world, and there are positions that could stand to have a better starter.

Safety is one. Tight end is another. Depth is vital at wide receiver, defensive interior, and offensive interior, too. The draft is coming up, and it's likely the Panthers will hone in on those positions more than others.

Their biggest need, according to one insider, is safety, and another insider has the ideal target in the draft, and it's not first-round prospect Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

A.J. Haulcy deemed ideal draft target for Panthers in round 3

LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) walks the field before the game with Alabama | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers currently own the 19th, 51st, and 83rd picks in the first three rounds of the NFL draft. That 83rd pick is where ESPN's Matt Miller believes the Panthers can really fill their biggest remaining hole.

David Newton wrote, "The Panthers re-signed safety Nick Scott, but he still has coverage deficiencies despite 111 tackles last season (second most on the team)." He also explained why the Panthers need edge depth and wide receiver help.

Dan Morgan has said a team can never have too much edge help, and "Carolina also needs a more impactful receiver behind 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker," Newton concluded.

But safety is still the biggest need, since Carolina has those two wide receivers and signed Jaelan Phillips in free agency. What can they do? According to Miller, they can hope LSU safety A.J. Haulcy is still on the board.

"At pick No. 83, the Panthers' target should be clear if Haulcy is on the board. The 6-foot, 215-pound safety rocks ball carriers, plus he posted eight interceptions over the past two seasons," Miller wrote.

Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) makes an interception | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

ESPN's big board ranks him as the 75th-best prospect, so he just might be there if that's how it pans out. Here's where he landed on other boards:

The Ringer: 64

PFF: 52

Tankathon: 51

USA Today: 63

CBS Sports: 63

FOX Sports: 62

Bleacher Report: 67

The Athletic: 58

Unfortunately, that makes it almost impossible to expect Haulcy to be on the board at 83 like Miller said. ESPN, his outlet, is lower on the LSU safety than everyone else by a fair margin, so hoping for a slide isn't going to be fruitful.

The Panthers could take him at 51, which is right in line with PFF's big board, or they could trade back into the mid-60s for him, which might be the smartest path.