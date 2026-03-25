Panthers Address 2 Massive Needs In Field Yates’s Latest Mock Draft

As far as predicting what position a team will target in the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers are one of the hardest to predict because of the moves they’ve made in free agency. Before signing Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd to multi-year contracts, almost every mock draft had Carolina taking one of those positions in the draft.

Now that the defense has been largely addressed, the Panthers are in a position to take the best available prospect, and in the latest mock, they do just that while also addressing crucial needs.

Panthers Make 2 Offensive Selections in Yates Mock Draft

Field Yates dropped his latest mock draft on Tuesday morning, and in the two-round mock, he has the Panthers making two crucial selections. One of them gives Bryce Young another star target, the other helps give Young time to find that target.

Franchise Tight End Of the Future

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hauls in a touchdown catch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yates has the Panthers selecting Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq with the 19th pick in the draft, a pick that doesn’t come to any surprise, as it’s the one real hole in the Panthers pass game. Regardless of position, Sadiq will be the best player available on the board if he reaches 19, and the Panthers would be fools to pass up on such a talent.

Sadiq led all tight ends in college football in touchdowns with eight, and also has the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time ever by a tight end (4.39). Sadiq’s also a phenomenal route runner and would give Bryce Young another dynamic target who can create more yardage after the catch and win on contested catches in the red zone.

Adding Offensive Line Help

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan (OL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yates’s projected second-round pick isn’t anything flashy or as exciting as Sadiq is, but it is much needed down the line. The Panthers selected Caleb Tiernan with the 51st pick in the NFL Draft.

Carolina’s left tackle is going to be a fascinating position to watch for the next few years. The Panthers have two starters at the position signed right now with Rasheed Walker and Ikem Ekwonu, but the problem is that Ekwonu probably won’t play this season, and both of them are only under contract for one more season.

Tiernan wouldn’t go into 2026 with starter expectations, but he can get a year of improvement and a decent amount of reps when Walker comes out or if he gets injured. Tiernan has a massive frame, standing 6’8 and weighing over 320 pounds. Tiernan also has experience playing on both sides, so he could see reps at either tackle spot this season.

Mock Draft Grade

The Panthers would land their next franchise tight end, and the first real star at that position since Greg Olsen. Carolina would also add a huge tackle who can develop and become a crucial piece of the offensive line for years to come. This is the best mock since the offseason started. Grade: A