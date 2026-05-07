Carolina Panthers Deserve More Credit For Excellent 2026 Offseason

Free agency has cooled off considerably (with a few exceptions), the NFL draft is in the rear view mirror, and teams are preparing for rookie minicamps later this week.

According to Ted Nguyen of The Athletic, nine of the league’s 32 clubs have enjoyed what he has deternined as the best offseasons. He broke those teams down into three different categories. When it came to “teams on the brink,” Nguyen listed the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants. There were two other teams that were given an honorable mention: The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Really?

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan has had another productive offseason

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Perhaps it is worth mentioning that for the third consecutive year since being promoted by the team in January of 2024, Carolina Panthers’ president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan attacked the offseason with gusto. Despite the fact that Dave Canales’s team was coming off the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2017, the club finished with an overall 8-10 win-loss record and closed 2025 with a three-game losing streak.

There were very obvious needs heading into 2026. How would the left tackle situation be addressed with Ikem Ekwonu (ruptured patellar tendon) on the mend? Could Carolina not only find a consistent pass-rusher but a reliable center?

Carolina Panthers have addressed many issues

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But wait, there’s more. Would Morgan be able to shore up the team’s still-shaky run defense? Finally, finding a playmaking safety opposite Tre’von Moehrig would be a nice addition.

The team signed experienced tackle Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal and used the 19th overall pick on University of Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling.

Carolina gave five-year edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, late of the Philadelphia Eagles, to a four-year, $120 million contract. As was the case at tackle, Morgan added a veteran in free agency (Luke Fortner) and used a draft choice (fifth-rounder Sam Hecht) at center.

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Elsewhere, 2025 Pro Bowler Devin Lloyd (Jaguars) and second-round pick Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) should do wonders for the league’s 20th-ranked run defense.

Finally, veteran safety Nick Scott was re-signed to a one-year deal, but the Panthers may have a fifth-round steal in Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley.

Will the Panthers’ offseason work pay off in 2026?

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With all due respect, it feels like Morgan, Canales and the organization isn’t getting its proper due for a job extremely well done. Of course, it still has to be proven on the field. It’s a franchise that hasn’t finished a season above .500 since 2017, and has not won a postseason contests since routing the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 NFC Championship Game.

The Panthers, who have added three victories in each of the last two seasons since finishing an NFL-worst 2-15 in 2023, appear to be on the right path to what could be their best win total in nearly a decade. We will get a small glimpse of their efforts starting this Friday at rookie minicamp.