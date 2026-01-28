The NFL Draft is just 86 days away, and each week, there’s new speculation about who the Carolina Panthers will select with the 19th pick overall. One thing that largely doesn’t change is the theme of defense.

Almost every mock draft released so far has Carolina taking a defensive player in the first round, and there are multiple holes to fill on that side.

The latest mock to come out is courtesy of The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. In his mock, The Panthers selected Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. Woods would be an outstanding pick for Carolina to boost their defensive line and take one step toward making it an elite unit again.

Woods is NFL-ready today; he’s got the frame to be a dominant force along the line of scrimmage, standing 6’5 and weighing over 310 pounds. Woods has real speed for his size; his combination of speed and power makes him a real threat for opposing offenses to account for.

Clemson even used him on offense for goal-line situations on rare occasions; he scored two rushing touchdowns on the season.

Why Peter Woods wont be heading to Carolina

There’s one small trend that makes this seem a little less likely. The Carolina Panthers have never drafted a player from Clemson University, not once.

Most fans in the area will be shocked to hear that fact, since Clemson University is less than two and a half hours from Charlotte, North Carolina, making it easy for Panthers scouts to evaluate Clemson talent.

With Peter Woods, there's a case for both sides on whether to draft him or not. His production wasn’t anything extraordinary last season; Clemson as a whole underperformed significantly, across all units.

Woods recorded nine solo tackles on the year and two sacks, which is nothing special, but drafting him is betting on his physical traits and unique athleticism for his size.

What makes Woods intriguing as a prospect is his attributes. He seems like a guy whose stock could rise considerably during the combine.

The other side of the argument against drafting Woods is that there's a lot of talent on the defensive line in this draft class, and there are some guys who should be sure-fire picks over Woods if they're available at 19 overall.

One thing to keep in mind with this draft, Panther GM is a University of Miami alum, no, this doesn’t mean the Panthers will land Rueben Bain Jr, who will likely be drafted top 10, maybe even top five, but he wasn’t the only stellar EDGE out of the U this past season.

Akeem Mesidor is a name to keep an eye on; he’s got first-round talent written all over him, and if he and Peter Woods are on the board at 19, don't be surprised if Mesidor is selected.

Mesidor led the ACC with 12 sacks and 15 ½ tackles for loss on the season. This is a realistic target and one that would make an immediate impact.

