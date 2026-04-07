Panthers Meet With Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia As Potential Kenny Pickett Replacement

The Carolina Panthers signed Kenny Pickett to a one-year deal, but they're not completely sold on the backup QB situation. They are still aggressively looking at options behind Bryce Young.

That now includes Diego Pavia. The 2025 Heisman finalist is, according to reports, meeting with the Panthers at the facility today. That means it's a top-30 visit, something the Panthers have a limited number of.

#Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, the 2025 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, is visiting the #Panthers today, source says.



The 24-year-old helped Vandy to its first win over a top-5 team in program history. pic.twitter.com/9fHT9XmhBZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2026

The fact that they're spending one of those visits to bring Pavia to the facility means there's a pretty solid chance he gets drafted by the Panthers. They wouldn't meet with players in person that they're not terribly interested in picking.

This doesn't mean much for Pickett right now, but it could in the future. He's the backup as of now, with Andy Dalton traded. However, if Pavia is picked, there could be a camp battle. Either way, Pickett is a short-term backup. Pavia could be the long-term backup.

Is Diego Pavia the right backup for Bryce Young?

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia throws the ball during football pro day at Vanderbilt University | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Does Diego Pavia fit the bill for what the Panthers want in a backup? They pivoted from Andy Dalton to Kenny Pickett because they wanted to get younger, more mobile, and more athletic behind Bryce Young. Pickett was all of those things in comparison to Dalton.

Pavia is younger than Pickett. He's old as far as prospects go (already 24), but he's three years younger than Pickett. Mobility probably leans towards Pavia as well, as he rushed for over 800 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. He might be a bit more athletic than Pickett, too.

Pavia also has a ton of experience in college, as he spent four college seasons with two different schools, playing 53 games. Pickett has that same journeyman quality but in the NFL, so he has the leg up there.

Pavia is not exactly a guarantee to be drafted. His somewhat abrasive personality and his one-year-wonder status (without winning the Heisman) have turned some scouts off. He's not listed as one of the 14 best QBs on ESPN's big board (meaning he's ranked lower than 249th, and there are 257 picks this year).

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates with fans after winning a NCAA football game | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers also don't own a seventh-round pick, which might be where they could take a flyer on Pavia. The last Panthers pick is 200, which might be a stretch. However, finding contributors in that range is already difficult, so the Panthers may be eyeing Pavia to close out the draft.

They also met with potential backup QBs Haynes King, Behren Morton, and Sawyer Robertson, so Pavia isn't the only one on the radar. King had a top-30 visit, too, so Pavia isn't necessarily the only one going to Charlotte.

It's unlikely the Panthers would spend a visit on a potential UDFA, so GM Dan Morgan must have Pavia on his draft board. As for where, that remains to be seen.