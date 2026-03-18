Panthers Draft Visit Tracker: All Prospects Who've Talked with Carolina
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The Carolina Panthers have several draft picks to make in next month's NFL draft. Despite spending a ton in free agency and addressing needs, they still have plenty of positions they'd like to shore up.
The pre-draft visits, both on Zoom and at Pro Days, are a good way to see where the scouting is and who they might end up drafting. So far, they've met with a few prospects at a couple of positions, showcasing their perceived need.
Here's everyone the Panthers have met with so far in the pre-draft process.
Clemson G Walker Parks
The Panthers may be in the market for some interior depth on the offensive line. They met with towering offensive guard Walker Parks at the Clemson Pro Day. He is coming off a season-ending ankle injury, but he was voted a permanent team captain in 2025.
Syracuse IDL Kevin Jobity Jr.
The Panthers may also be in on some interior depth on the defensive side of the ball. They met with Syracuse IDL Kevin Jobity Jr. at his Pro Day, and he said the Panthers were one of three teams that truly stood out to him. He had five sacks and six tackles for a loss last season.
Memphis OT Travis Burke
Given the fact that the Panthers have one offensive tackle signed beyond 2026, it's prudent that they scout the position. They met with Memphis tackle Travis Burke virtually. He stands 6'9", one of the tallest draft prospects, and has played both left and right tackle during his career. He's primarily played the left side, though.
Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson
The Panthers have drafted a running back in two consecutive drafts, but that isn't stopping them. They virtually met over Zoom with Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson. He had over 1,800 total yards and 15 TDs en route to a First-Team All-Big Ten nod last year.
Kansas IOL Kobe Baynes
More interior depth up front for the Panthers. They met with Kansas interior offensive lineman (so a guard and center hybrid) Kobe Baynes. He allowed zero sacks in pass-protection last year, earning a Second-Team All-Big 12 in 2025.
So far, that's all the visits the Panthers have done, but it's essentially draft season with the free agency frenzy winding down. Expect plenty more visits, both virtual and in-person, in the near future. We'll keep this article updated with more visits as they take place.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.