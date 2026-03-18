Panthers Draft Visit Tracker: All Prospects Who've Talked with Carolina

The Carolina Panthers have several draft picks to make in next month's NFL draft. Despite spending a ton in free agency and addressing needs, they still have plenty of positions they'd like to shore up.

The pre-draft visits, both on Zoom and at Pro Days, are a good way to see where the scouting is and who they might end up drafting. So far, they've met with a few prospects at a couple of positions, showcasing their perceived need.

Here's everyone the Panthers have met with so far in the pre-draft process.

Clemson G Walker Parks

The #Panthers spoke with @ClemsonFB OG Walker Parks at his pro day, per @Easton__Butler. #KeepPounding



Parks (6’5”, 310 LBS) finished the 2025 season with 5 starts before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He was voted by his teammates as a permanent team captain last… pic.twitter.com/DTeTulgsUO — panthers.breakdown (@panthersbreakd) March 18, 2026

The Panthers may be in the market for some interior depth on the offensive line. They met with towering offensive guard Walker Parks at the Clemson Pro Day. He is coming off a season-ending ankle injury, but he was voted a permanent team captain in 2025.

Syracuse IDL Kevin Jobity Jr.

The #Panthers are 1 of 3 teams that stood out to @CuseFootball DL Kevin Jobity Jr. during their meeting at his pro day, per @Easton__Butler. #KeepPounding



Jobity (6’5” 308 LBS) finished the 2025 season with 30 total tackles (13 solo), 6 TFLs, 5 sacks & 1 PBU.



He also ran a… pic.twitter.com/2A4Moq9zSo — panthers.breakdown (@panthersbreakd) March 17, 2026

The Panthers may also be in on some interior depth on the defensive side of the ball. They met with Syracuse IDL Kevin Jobity Jr. at his Pro Day, and he said the Panthers were one of three teams that truly stood out to him. He had five sacks and six tackles for a loss last season.

Memphis OT Travis Burke

The #Panthers met virtually with @MemphisFB OT Travis Burke last week, per @JustinM_NFL. #KeepPounding



Burke (6’9”, 325 LBS) played and started 11 games at right tackle last season before a season-ending foot injury. He has 29 starts at left tackle & 16 starts at right tackle… pic.twitter.com/J75W81DMwp — panthers.breakdown (@panthersbreakd) March 15, 2026

Given the fact that the Panthers have one offensive tackle signed beyond 2026, it's prudent that they scout the position. They met with Memphis tackle Travis Burke virtually. He stands 6'9", one of the tallest draft prospects, and has played both left and right tackle during his career. He's primarily played the left side, though.

Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson

The #Panthers held a zoom meeting with @HuskerFootball RB Emmett Johnson, per @JustinM_NFL. #KeepPounding



Johnson (5’10”, 202 LBS) finished the 2025 season with 1,451 rushing yards & 12 TDs. He also racked up 370 receiving yards & 3 receiving TDs. Johnson earned First-Team… pic.twitter.com/UBB5FIH6zi — panthers.breakdown (@panthersbreakd) March 15, 2026

The Panthers have drafted a running back in two consecutive drafts, but that isn't stopping them. They virtually met over Zoom with Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson. He had over 1,800 total yards and 15 TDs en route to a First-Team All-Big Ten nod last year.

Kansas IOL Kobe Baynes

The #Panthers met with @KU_Football IOL Kobe Baynes at the American Bowl, per @JustinM_NFL. #KeepPounding



Baynes (6’4”, 315 LBS) played and started all 12 games at right guard in 2025. He allowed zero sacks in 386 pass blocking snaps last season. Baynes earned Second Team… pic.twitter.com/aTrCK7DfKK — panthers.breakdown (@panthersbreakd) March 14, 2026

More interior depth up front for the Panthers. They met with Kansas interior offensive lineman (so a guard and center hybrid) Kobe Baynes. He allowed zero sacks in pass-protection last year, earning a Second-Team All-Big 12 in 2025.

So far, that's all the visits the Panthers have done, but it's essentially draft season with the free agency frenzy winding down. Expect plenty more visits, both virtual and in-person, in the near future. We'll keep this article updated with more visits as they take place.