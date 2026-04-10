Panthers Linked To Star Tight End in Draft That Might Be Smarter Than Kenyon Sadiq

The Carolina Panthers are honing in on pass-catchers in the NFL draft. They've met with a ton of different options, spending a chunk of their allowed top-30 visits to meet with the various offensive prospects.

A new report from Jordan Reid, in speaking with those close to the team, suggests that the team is almost assuredly going to continue adding weapons for Bryce Young in the draft. This is despite trying to do so in previous drafts.

"Adding another playmaker for Young is viewed as essential when speaking to sources close to the Panthers," Reid wrote. We covered the possibility of Kenyon Sadiq in round one, which would certainly fit the bill.

There is no tight end in the draft on Sadiq's level as a prospect, but Reid thinks the Panthers could go for another wide receiver. Either way, it would help Young out a ton, giving him one more reliable target to throw to.

"It is certainly possible that they draft a receiver in Round 1 for a third consecutive year. Another position to watch is tight end," the analyst continued. "The team is reportedly high on Oscar Delp (Georgia), who could be an option as early as the second round."

Could the Panthers be looking at Delp in the middle rounds over Sadiq in round one? After hosting Delp, it certainly seems possible, and it might just be the smarter path forward.

Oscar Delp and a first-rounder versus Kenyon Sadiq for the Panthers

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On ESPN's draft board, Oscar Delp is the 170th-ranked prospect. However, on other big boards, he's ranked higher than that. Jordan Reid mentioned taking him in the second round, which might be a stretch.

Either way, picking Delp in the third or fourth round leaves the better draft capital to be spent on other positions. Would the Panthers be better off drafting Kenyon Sadiq 19th overall or targeting Delp later?

That would allow them to, as Reid mentioned, draft a wide receiver. Is Sadiq so good as a tight end that he's worth Makai Lemon/Omar Cooper/KC Concepcion plus Delp? Probably not. Plus, Delp is a similar archetype.

Obviously, he's not the athletic freak Sadiq is, and he doesn't have as much upside. But he's a good blocker as well as a seam-busting deep threat, which is what Sadiq is. So in drafting Delp, the Panthers could end up with a much better combination of prospects.

We wrote about Delp being an under-the-radar option for the Panthers, especially after hosting him (and not Sadiq, at least not yet) on a top-30 visit. The closer the draft gets, the more we're convinced that Delp might be the guy.