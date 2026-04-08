Panthers Named Trade Destination for $50 Million Weapon for Bryce Young

By the time the NFL draft is over and done, the Carolina Panthers will probably have a new tight end. They've been endlessly linked to Kenyon Sadiq in the first round, but they've also spent some top-30 visits on tight ends for later rounds, including Oscar Delp and Justin Joly.

What if they ended the draft with a new tight end that wasn't a rookie prospect? FOX Sports analyst Ralph Vacchiano has a trade idea that might be the best path forward as it pertains to Carolina's never-ending hole at tight end.

"It’s a make-or-break year for quarterback Bryce Young, and the Panthers have done a good job of surrounding him with receivers and running backs," Vacchiano wrote. "But they don’t have a reliable target at tight end — often the best friend of an emerging quarterback."

In 2023, Kmet showed what he could do as a TE1 with 73 catches, 719 yards, and six touchdowns. If you're wondering, no Panthers tight end has matched that level of production in a long time. The last six-TD tight end was Greg Olsen in 2015.

"The emergence of Colston Loveland has made him an afterthought in Chicago. With two years and $20 million left on his contract, the Bears could be enticed to move on now," Vacchiano argued. That's a fairly steep price ($50 million on the overall contract) for a backup. For a TE1 in Carolina? Not bad.

Cole Kmet over Kenyon Sadiq? It might be smart

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hauls in a touchdown catch | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we noted previously, the Panthers haven't drafted a tight end in the first round in the franchise's existence. They don't have one with the experience and acclaim as Cole Kmet on their roster. While they could select Kenyon Sadiq, should he fall to 19th, Kmet might be a better option due to his in-line blocking ability (PFF stats).

According to Pro Football Focus, Kmet racked up a solid 65.1 overall grade, with the bulk of that coming from outstanding performances as a run blocker. Kmet posted a season-high 80.7 run-blocking grade in a Week 10 win over the Giants, which would give the Panthers' ground game a boost.

For a Panthers team that struggled with consistency in the trenches, Kmet’s demonstrated growth as a blocker offers a floor that a rookie like Sadiq simply would not reach in his rookie season.

Sadiq, for all his immense talents as a receiver and his physical acumen, just isn't known for his blocking. He gives effort in that facet of the game, so he could improve, but it's just not his forte right now.

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Philadelphia Eagles safety | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

So while he possesses so much more upside as a receiving threat than Kmet, the Bears tight end's prowess as a blocker plus his proven track record as at least a decent pass-catcher makes him a safer option. Plus, spending the aforementioned draft capital on Kmet is better than spending the 19th pick on Sadiq.

And if the Panthers do go down this or a similar route at tight end, they'd be even more free to draft Makai Lemon or KC Concepcion out wide. And which is better, Kmet and Lemon/Concepcion or Sadiq? The answer should be obvious.