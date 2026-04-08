Panthers' Potential Selection of Kenyon Sadiq Isn't Without Risk, But It Rocks Anyway

The general consensus around the Carolina Panthers right now is that they've got to continue giving Bryce Young help. With the defense shored up, they can focus on giving their developing QB more to play with in a crucial year for him and the team.

Wide receivers and offensive linemen aren't the only positions that help a quarterback. In the Carolina Panthers' case, a tight end who's essentially a very large wide receiver can be additive as well.

That's why NFL Network analyst Rhett Lewis' idea of the Panthers selecting Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq makes sense. His ability to run the seam on deeper routes, and his athleticism in short space, would give Bryce Young another big-bodied target to go along with emerging superstar Tet McMillan.

"Plenty of speculation about Carolina taking another wide out here to support Bryce Young," Lewis wrote. "But the Panthers pick Sadiq instead, who has a receiver skill set, just with a bigger frame, creating chances to capitalize on some matchup advantages."

Kenyon Sadiq is a Physical Freak, but Risk Remains

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass for a touch down during the second half | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

We wrote about Kenyon Sadiq recently, noting how extraordinary of an athlete he is, but the risk isn't necessarily in Sadiq; it's in the Panthers, Dave Canales in particular.

"Elite route runner, can get yards after the catch, is a willing blocker, and, oh, he also runs a 4.39 40-yard dash, the fastest ever recorded by a tight end," we wrote in our analysis of Sadiq as a potential option for the Panthers in the draft. "As PFF explained, Dave Canales’ teams, in the last three seasons, two with the Panthers and one as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, have ranked among the bottom four in target rate to tight ends."

The Panthers haven't had an outstanding field-stretcher at the tight end position since Greg Olsen. In fact, no Panthers tight end has recorded more than 500 yards in a season since Olsen, and the Panthers, in over three decades, have never drafted a tight end in the first round. Olsen was a first-round pick of the Bears in 2007.

Past tight ends might not have had high-level success with the Panthers, or with Canales, but Sadiq is special. And if Carolina wants to use first-round capital on him, they're sure to find a way to at least break the 500-yard threshold.

This might not be the best example, but he's sort of what Kyle Pitts could've been. A tight end that's basically a wide receiver is a rare weapon that good offensive minds can make great use of. Pitts in Carolina was a fun idea when he was available in free agency, but now they can draft a similar archetype in the first round.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq catches a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And while Pitts hasn't totally panned out (we can go back and forth on who's really to blame for that), one of the reasons he's seen as a failed draft pick is because he was drafted fourth overall. There's a big difference in taking that sort of player fourth versus 19th.

The Panthers clearly need another pass-catcher. If they're so intent on drafting someone like Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, or KC Concepcion, why not go for Sadiq? He would allow them to continue trying to develop Xavier Legette out wide and finally give them a viable tight end.

A pass-catcher is a pass-catcher, no matter the size or position. And Bryce Young could use some more pass-catchers. Drafting Sadiq might be seen as a risk due to a lack of high-level production in college, but he'd probably be a fantastic pick for the Panthers.