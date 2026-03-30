Panthers Plan For Inevitable With Second-Round Pick in Latest Mock Draft

The Carolina Panthers currently have one of the best outside cornerback duos in the entire NFL. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson combined for an impressive 10 interceptions (including playoffs) and 32 pass breakups in 2025.

Horn just signed a then-record extension, and he's only 26. Mike Jackson, however, has two things working against him. He'll be 30 at the end of the upcoming season, and he's only under contract for one more year.

Either age or salary will catch up to him and potentially put an end to his brief but impressive Panthers tenure. With that in mind, Matt Miller's latest ESPN mock draft has Carolina planning for that inevitability.

Panthers snag D'Angelo Ponds as Mike Jackson replacement in latest mock

Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (DB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have shored up the middle of the defense with Devin Lloyd and improved the pass rush by signing Jaelan Phillips. Now, they can add some depth to the secondary.

In Matt Miller's latest mock, the Panthers kind of waste their first-round pick by drafting Olaivavega Ioane, a very good guard that the Panthers just don't need. They have good guards and need other things at that spot.

However, the Panthers rebound later on with their second-round pick: Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds. He helps fill an immediate need and plans for the future.

"If you want to see the pound-for-pound toughest player in this draft class, turn on Ponds' tape. A slot cornerback with elite ability to blitz off the edge or lock up slot receivers, Ponds is a playmaker who routinely shows up in the biggest moments," Miller wrote.

What Miller didn't mention is that Ponds would likely end up as CB2 opposite Jaycee Horn in 2027. Mike Jackson's been great, but he's almost 30 and a free agent after this season. It's not an ideal situation for the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks over 30 tend to regress, but Jackson's earned a substantial contract based on his play. With the deals the Panthers have signed this offseason and the looming Bryce Young extension, Jackson feels like a surefire exit this time next year.

That would leave the Panthers with another hole on defense, this time at cornerback. To avoid that problem later, the Panthers can draft a good cornerback now.

One could argue that, at least in Miller's mock, Avieon Terrell or Brandon Cisse (both available) at 19 would be better, but Ponds is a good pick at 51.