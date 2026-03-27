Carolina Panthers Named Stellar Landing Spot for Top Arizona State Prospect
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The Carolina Panthers have a lot of different directions they can go when it comes to the first round of the NFL Draft. It feels like any position outside of probably cornerback is on the table for the Panthers at 19th overall, and if the Panthers choose to give QB Bryce Young another target, there are some elite pass catchers in this class.
Jordyn Tyson Might Be the Best Receiver in the Class
On Friday morning, USA Today’s Ayrton Ostly released his “landing spots for Jordyn Tyson” article on Yahoo Sports, giving the five best fits for the Arizona State wideout, and one of them happened to be the Carolina Panthers.
Tyson is arguably the best route runner in this year’s receiver class. He's been known to have a suddenness to his routes and the cuts he makes. Tyson isn’t known for phenomenal speed down the field, but with his route running so crisp and his hands becoming more reliable each year, the speed may not matter as much as one might think.
In his final year at Arizona State, Jordyn Tyson didn’t have the high receiving yards that he had in 2024, but he still had a total of nine touchdowns, eight of them receiving and one rushing. Tyson’s 2024 campaign was even more impressive, recording 1101 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns on the season.
Dan Morgan’s Take on Drafting Good Players
Panthers GM Dan Morgan shared his approach to the draft and how he makes selections. When asked about this at the NFL Combine, Morgan emphasized that the Panthers won’t disregard talent. “We’re not going to pass up on good players, and if the best player on our board is a wideout, then so be it.”
Knowing this about Dan Morgan, it makes the idea of a third straight year of a first-round receiver not as far-fetched as it may have seemed earlier this offseason.
There Are Needs More Important Than Wide Receiver
Drafting Jordyn Tyson wouldn’t be an awful pick at 19, especially with how talented he is, but if there’s a priority list for the Panthers, offensive line help should be at the top of that list.
The Panthers did make some additions on the offensive line, adding Rasheed Walker and Luke Fortner, but for the left tackle spot, especially, both Walker and the injured Ikem Ekwonu are only under contract with Carolina for one more season.
Adding some depth for this season and a future core piece of the offensive line would bode well for the Panthers, even if it’s not as fun a pick as Jordyn Tyson would be. There's also a possibility that Jordyn Tyson isn't even on the board when Carolina gets on the clock.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.