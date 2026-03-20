The Hidden Risk Drafting Kenyon Sadiq Would Create For Panthers

Before free agency began, it felt like the Carolina Panthers were a lock to draft one of the edge rushers or linebackers in this year’s NFL Draft class, especially with the class being deep in both of those positions.

Free agency changed that, though, and after making multiple splash signings, it’s a mystery where the Panthers will look with the 19th pick in the draft. Do they just take the best player available, do they add more depth to the offensive line, or do the Panthers find Bryce Young another pass catcher, specifically a freak athlete tight end?

That freak athlete, of course, referring to Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, who is a sure-fire first-round pick in this year's draft. Sadiq has the tools to be an all-time talent. Elite route runner, can get yards after the catch, is a willing blocker, and, oh, he also runs a 4.39 40-yard dash, the fastest ever recorded by a tight end.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq has the tape to back up his stock. In 2025, he recorded 560 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns; his touchdown total was 23rd in the country. Most mock drafts have Sadiq mocked anywhere from right outside the top 10 to the early 20s in the first round, and Sadiq has been linked to Carolina a lot since free agency. There is one risk that isn’t being talked about enough, though.

Panthers Deemed a Top Destination For Rookie Tight Ends

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed shot of a Carolina Panthers helmet on the grass before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

PFF released their Fantasy Football Rookie Landing Spots list on Thursday, listing each position and then ranking the best destinations for those positions. While this was a fantasy football-inspired article, it did bring up a point about Dave Canales’s lack of tight-end usage, which applies to actual football and fantasy.

The Panthers ranked second among landing spots for a tight end, and PFF even went as far as to say that the Panthers are the best spot for a rookie tight end to immediately make an impact, but there’s one issue, and it has to do with the coach.

Why Drafting Sadiq Could Be Risky

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As PFF explained, Dave Canales’ teams, in the last three seasons, two with the Panthers and one as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, have ranked among the bottom four in target rate to tight ends.

The Panthers can’t afford to whiff on their first-round pick, especially if they draft a skill position player like Sadiq, who’s clearly going to be productive in the NFL if used right.

The Panthers Should Still Draft Sadiq

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There is one more wrinkle to think about, though. Dave Canales won’t be calling plays this season; those duties have been handed over to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. Idzik and Canales have worked together since their days in Seattle. If the Panthers were to draft Sadiq, maybe Idzik would use him more than Canales would have, based on Canales’s track record with tight ends.

Sadiq is also just a different talent who doesn’t come around often at tight end, so that alone could sway the direction of the offense and have a huge impact on how it's run.

While Canales’s usage of tight ends is concerning for this pick, the talent Sadiq has is worth all the risk.