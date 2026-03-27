The Mock Drafts Are Wrong: Panthers Aren't Picking Kenyon Sadiq 19th

After free agency, the Carolina Panthers no longer truly need an edge rusher, linebacker, or offensive tackle in the first round of the NFL draft. They've bought themselves exceptional flexibility there, so they can take almost anyone at 19.

Kenyon Sadiq has quickly become a popular name for the Panthers. FOX Sports' Ben Arthur mocked him to Carolina. So did Field Yates. CBS Sports' Garrett Podell and many others have, too. He's a perfect fit for the offense.

The problem is, the Panthers don't go with the mock drafts, and they don't go with the best fit, either. If they did, Jalon Walker would be a Panther, and Tetairoa McMillan would not be. So will they follow that example or buck the trend and pick Sadiq this year?

Panthers don't seem likely to pick Kenyon Sadiq despite mock drafts

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It is highly likely that most mock drafts from here on out, unless the Panthers sign David Njoku or someone, will send Kenyon Sadiq to the Panthers with the 19th pick. It just makes way too much sense.

Tight end is really the only thing they need on offense now, and he's the only first-round tight end in this class. It continues their mission to help Bryce Young, and his athletic profile would reshape the Panthers' offense.

But if we have to make a prediction now, Kenyon Sadiq will not hear his name called by the Panthers. He might not even fall to 19, but if he does, the Panthers are still likely to pass on him for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, as mentioned, the Tetairoa McMillan pick pours cold water on the Sadiq mocks. The Panthers want to take the best player, not the player they might need most. They might need Sadiq, but he probably won't be the best player at 19, like Jalon Walker wasn't the best player at eight last year.

Plus, the tight end room is currently full. It's not full of talent, but it is full of bodies. The Panthers have Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, James Mitchell, and Feleipe Franks. Some of those are special teamers, but they do have three offensive tight ends.

Plus, the Panthers do not utilize tight ends. Sure, they haven't had any, but Dave Canales' offense doesn't really need much from the position. All of his offenses have ranked among the lowest four in target rate to tight ends.

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Panthers will throw to Sadiq more if they draft him, but the offense isn't set up that way. He wouldn't be the best pick as a result, and since Carolina doesn't seem to be interested in fit over talent anyway, Sadiq is unlikely.

Plus, if the Panthers wanted a tight end, they would've cut Tommy Tremble to save $4 million. They can do that at any time, so they could draft Sadiq and cut Tremble after, but if Sadiq was in their plans, they probably would've cleared that roster spot and saved some much-needed money already.