Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft: Power Partner for Derrick Brown, Rising Edge + More

It's mock Monday, so let's not waste much time here and get right to this week's Carolina Panthers seven-round projection.

RD 1, Pick 19: DL Kayden McDonald (Ohio State)

The All-American will fit in nicely alongside Derrick Brown in the Panthers' defensive front. Ideally, one of the top pass rushers or McDonald's teammate, linebacker Sonny Styles, is available, but in this scenario, they're off the board. He's an elite run stuffer, which should help patch up many of the Panthers' issues on that side of the ball.

Last week's pick: EDGE Akheem Mesidor (Miami)

RD 2, Pick 51: EDGE Zion Young (Missouri)

Considering going with a wide receiver here, but pass rusher is a much bigger need, in my opinion. Young had a breakout year in 2025, posting 42 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. That said, he's more than just a pass rusher. He's a rock-solid run defender and could very easily be considered an early second-round pick by some teams. If he's available, he makes a ton of sense for Carolina.

Last week's pick: LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri)

RD 3, Pick 83: S Louis Moore (Indiana)

Safety is a need, but it's not a huge need. Moore is an intriguing player who I believe will develop into a high-caliber starter over time. Carolina needs more depth in the back end and Moore would be able supply that right away.

Last week's pick: C Sam Hecht (Kansas State)

RD 4, Pick 119: TE Joe Royer (Cincinnati)

Another crack at a tight end? You betcha! Royer would be a nice value add in the middle rounds and probably a lot safer than taking one in the first or second. In his two years at Cincinnati, Royer hauled in 79 receptions for 937 yards and seven scores.

Last week's pick: S Bud Clark (TCU)

RD 5, Pick 157: LB Jack Kelly (BYU)

Linebacker needs to be addressed in both the draft and free agency this offseason. I would expect the Panthers to spend a decent amount of money on one in free agency, allowing them to let the draft board fall to them and not reach. Kelly has been a playmaker for the Cougars over the last two seasons, combining for 106 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Last week's pick: LB Kyle Louis (Pitt)

RD 5, Pick 161: WR Josh Cameron (Baylor)

As I mentioned last week, Cameron would be viewed as a depth option and someone who could potentially take over punt returns. He led the nation in punt return average a year ago with a staggering 20.7 yards per return mark.

Last week's pick: WR Josh Cameron (Baylor)

RD 6, Pick 198: C Trey Zuhn III (Texas A&M)

There's a chance Cade Mays signs elsewhere this offseason, and with Austin Corbett's injury history, I'm not sure they will roll the dice with him. Zuhn can't be the starter as a rookie, but perhaps could replace Mays' role if he walks.

Last week's pick: QB Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

