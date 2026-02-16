Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft: Defense Early, Intriguing Center, a QB + More

It's been a couple of weeks since my last Carolin Panthers seven-round mock draft, so it's time to shake it up a little and release some new thoughts.

RD 1, Pick 19: EDGE Akheem Mesidor (Miami)

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In my last mock draft, I had Mesidor falling to Carolina in the second round. I'm not sure he's going to be there, the more I think about it, so I have Dan Morgan take him here. Mesidor generated 55 pressures this past season to go along with 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He's a little undersized, but he has a knack for getting after the passer, which this team needs desperately.

RD 2, Pick 51: LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri)

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There's actually a connection here between my first two picks, indirectly, I might add. They both transferred from West Virginia and landed a big bag. Trotter is the son of former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr. and the brother of current Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. He can get after the quarterback a little bit, but is elite against the run. In his only year with Mizzou, he totaled 84 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.

RD 3, Pick 83: C Sam Hecht (Kansas State)

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I fully expect the Panthers to address the starting center position through free agency, which could be by just bringing Cade Mays back. If that's the case, Carolina will want to draft a potential long-term solution, and Hecht could be that option. Not only is he a road grader, but he also didn't allow a single sack in his entire collegiate career (850 pass pro snaps).

RD 4, Pick 119: S Bud Clark (TCU)

Oct 19, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Luca Caldarella (19) during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Clark has a ton of experience, having played six seasons with the Horned Frogs. He had a free year of eligibility because of COVID and took a redshirt in 2021. Over the past two seasons, he's been one of the most productive safeties in the entire Big 12 Conference, and I am of the belief he's one of the most underrated players in this class. Because he's logged a ton of snaps, he should be able to crack the rotation right away.

RD 5, Pick 157: LB Kyle Louis (Pitt)

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Double dip at linebacker? Double dip at linebacker! The Panthers need to overhaul this unit and will also add some guys through free agency. Louis is lean, athletic, and has the quickness to be able to do more than just hold his own in pass coverage. He has six picks over the past two years.

RD 5, Pick 161: WR Josh Cameron (Baylor)

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A sure-handed receiver who has just five drops over the past three seasons. Since taking on a larger role in the Bears' offense in the past two years, he's totaled 121 receptions for 1,626 yards and 19 scores. Good size at 6'2", 224 lbs, and also brings some value as a punt returner. In 2024, he led all of FBS with an average of 20.7 yards per return.

RD 6, Pick 198: QB Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Panthers finally draft a Clemson Tiger, and it's maybe a little unexpected. No, this isn't a Bryce Young replacement but rather a potential Andy Dalton replacement. Dave Canales said when he first got the job that he'd like to have another young quarterback on the roster he can develop, and Dalton doesn't have much football left in him.

