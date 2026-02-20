The 3 Most Likely Panthers Draft Picks, According to Mock Draft Data

With mock drafts dropping nearly every day as NFL draft day gets closer, there seem to be different themes for each mock when it comes to the Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick.

The Panthers have the 19th pick overall, and their top need should be defensive line, but the player who's projected to bring the most attention to the Panthers at 19 isn't on defense; he's on offense.

According to SFdata9ers on X, the Panthers' most projected first round pick is Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, a strong, physical tight end who has elite hands and moves extremely well for his size. Sadiq had a great year for the Ducks, totaling 560 yards, and eight touchdowns on the season.

Mock Draft Consensus: Top 3 Options by Pick



Every single mock has Mendoza going No. 1 to LV.



Data from 77 mock drafts over the last two weeks.



Note: This is not a mock draft - a player can appear multiple times at the same rank when that rank is his most common projection… pic.twitter.com/7md31hNMAr — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) February 19, 2026

Sadiq's not only a great pass catcher, but an improving blocker, and one who isn't scared to get in the trenches and stick his face in the mud. He blocks especially well on the perimeter.

Kenyon Sadiq blocking highlights is what I’m here for. pic.twitter.com/xfNSxAUEXu — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) February 20, 2026

There's one issue with Sadiq being the most projected pick for Carolina in the first round: it's not the right pick. The 27% of mocks that have him headed to Carolina don't understand the Panthers' defensive line needs.

Sadiq is great; he will be a good tight end in the NFL, and will also test really well at the combine. However, the Panthers have more urgent needs.

The next highest projected prospect to be drafted at 19th overall is Texas A&M EDGE, Cashius Howell, the 7.8% of mocks that have him heading to Carolina are correctly accessing what should be at the top of the Panthers priority list.

Howell was a monster for the Aggies, recording 11.5 sacks (a career high), and 20 solo tackles on the season. He excels in the pass rush, which is exactly what Carolina needs, as the Panthers were last in the NFL in QB hits and near the bottom in pressure rate.

Adding Howell next to another A&M alum in Nic Scourton, the Panthers' pass rush could have a bright future ahead.

The third most projected player for the 19th pick is Ohio State defensive lineman, Kayden McDonald. McDonald is a dominant force, weighing more than 320 pounds and standing at 6'3, he moves offensive linemen at will. McDonald recorded 31 solo

Ohio State NT Kayden McDonald is my favorite player in the 2026 NFL Draft (NT1/Top 10 on my Board)



🐂Strong as a damn bull at 6’3, 326 lbs

🏅Linebacker’s dream (see Arvell Reese & Sonny Styles) to play behind

📈Worst case this is a run stuffing monster for 7-10 years https://t.co/pe85Ywisjz pic.twitter.com/3eTqCZaSWb — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 9, 2026

Having someone like McDonald on the inside will immediately boost the run defense, and he's shown he's capable of bringing pressure to opposing QBs as well. This would be a great pick for Carolina.

With plenty more mocks to come out in the 62 days left till the NFL Draft. Defense should be the theme for not just the 19th overall pick, but for the first two rounds.