Eagles Defender Pitched as Panthers Trade Acquisition & It Makes Too Much Sense

I wasn't really looking for Riq Woolen's name when I started checking out some of the trade talk around the Panthers. I knew Carolina needed another corner, but I figured most of the names being thrown around would either cost too much or wouldn't be much better than what the Panthers already have.

Woolen made me stop for a minute. I remember him from Seattle more than anything, especially his rookie year when he had six interceptions and made the Pro Bowl. He's 6-foot-4, can run and has 12 interceptions in his career. Now he's in Philadelphia on a one-year deal and his name is starting to come up with the trade deadline getting closer.

I wouldn't mind seeing Carolina take a chance on him.

Thursday Night Changed This for Me

Carolina Panthers cornerback Marco Wilson (35) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 27-19. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I already thought the Panthers were thin at corner before the Green Bay game. Then I watched Will Lee III leave with a hamstring injury and started wondering who Carolina had left.

It wasn't a long list. Chau Smith-Wade and Marco Wilson were out there, and Malcolm DeWalt IV ended up playing in his first NFL game just days after joining the Panthers. Akayleb Evans had already gone on injured reserve, while Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson weren't available.

I don't know when all of those guys are coming back. Maybe Horn and Jackson return soon and things start looking a lot better. After watching Thursday night, I'd rather not wait around and find out.

That's why Woolen makes more sense to me now than he probably would've a couple of weeks ago. Carolina doesn't need him to come in and be its No. 1 corner. The Panthers need another guy who has actually played a lot of NFL football.

I Remember the Seattle Version

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) catches touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woolen isn't playing like the guy I remember from Seattle right now. He had a rough game against Dallas on Monday, and I'm not going to ignore that just because I like the idea of Carolina trading for him.

But I do remember what he looked like early in his career. Six interceptions as a rookie will get your attention, and he followed that with two more the next year and three in 2024. He's had 12 in four-plus seasons, which is more than enough for me to wonder if there's still something there.

Maybe there isn't. Philadelphia signed him for one year, and if everything was going great I doubt we'd be talking about whether the Eagles might trade him a few months later.

I still think I'd take the chance if the price wasn't much.

I'd At Least Call Philadelphia

I've seen Woolen mentioned in several trade ideas lately, and Carolina keeps coming up as a possible fit. That isn't surprising after watching what has happened to the Panthers at corner over the last month.

I wouldn't give Philadelphia anything close to a premium pick. If the conversation starts getting into the first three rounds, I'm out. Carolina has too many other needs and I'm not giving away an important draft pick for a player who could leave after the season.

If we're talking about a late-round pick, I'm listening.

Maybe Horn and Jackson both come back and a month from now Carolina suddenly has plenty of corners. I'd be fine with that problem. It sounds a lot better than what I watched Thursday night, when the Panthers were trying to finish a game at Lambeau Field with three healthy guys left at the position.

I don't know what Philadelphia would actually want for Woolen or whether Dan Morgan has any interest in him. I just know this is one of the trade ideas I've seen where I wouldn't need much convincing.