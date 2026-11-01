Panthers Given Mandate to Make 1 Crucial Trade to Salvage Season

The Carolina Panthers have to make a trade. After another debacle, this time on national television, Thursday night, the Panthers clearly don't have the guns to keep up with actual NFC contenders. They may not have the guns to keep up with NFC South contenders.

Injuries are probably the main reason why. It is hard to say this team wouldn't be pretty good if at least some of Xavier Legette, Taylor Moton, Damien Lewis, Ikem Ekwonu, Will Lee III, Nic Scourton, Chris Brazzell, Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Jonathon Brooks, and Jaelan Phillips were out on the field.

The Panthers have to do something if they really want to try to contend this year, and their offseason spending spree suggests that they do. And if that's the case, FOX Sports' Greg Auman has a clear target in mind.

Panthers must trade for Riq Woolen if they want to save the season

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) catches touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last two weeks (or five days) have been absolutely brutal to the Panthers. Not only did more injuries pop up, but every facet of this team came crashing back down to earth as the Panthers slipped from 3-2 to 3-4. It has been ugly.

Bad performance has played a part, but a complete lack of healthy players has, too. And that is nowhere felt more than at cornerback. It's been weeks since Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson went on IR, and Dan Morgan has sat idly by. The injuries at corner haven't gotten better.

Akayleb Evans, who was outmatched as a starting corner, is on IR now. Will Lee III went down on Thursday, and it doesn't look good. They're trotting practice squad players out and running out of options at the same time.

A trade just has to happen, and according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports, it needs to be Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen.

"There’s so much of a Seattle presence in Carolina between head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan, both longtime Seahawks guys and where Tariq Woolen began his career," he wrote, highlighting the obvious connection.

"Backups aren’t likely going to get them a repeat division title, so upgrading the secondary would be a priority if they were to be active at the trade deadline," Auman concluded.

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers can't survive with the corner situation as it is. They also can't survive the offensive line situation, but Woolen is available, and starting-caliber offensive linemen just aren't. Cornerbacks are also cheaper.

The Panthers may or may not make a move, but this is one that has to be on the radar. We simply cannot go on like this unless Carolina is content struggling all year.