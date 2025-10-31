ESPN names Hunter Renfrow 1 of 3 potential Panthers trade candidates
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 4, at 1 PM ET. Normally, the NFL trade deadline is not very busy, but the Carolina Panthers may be selling in this window. WR Hunter Renfrow is one player who is rumored to be traded after Jalen Coker returned from injury. After Coker returned, Renfrow was a healthy scratch in both games.
Renfrow was released from the initial 53 man roster but after Coker injured his hamstring, he was re-signed for one year with more money than he had before, which makes it clear that his role in the offense is the same as Jalen Coker.
Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers may have interest in the 29 years old wide receiver. He played 33 snaps at slot receiver and only nine aligned as a wideout, so his market may be small because of his role.
If he is traded, the Carolina Panthers would save around $600,000 of base salary this year. Regarding trade value, Hunter Renfrow would probably command a seventh-round pick or a swap sixth for a seventh, which may not sound like much, but for an inactive player, it could be enough for Carolina to feel good to ship him. With the emergence of rookie Jimmy Horn Jr., the decision of trade one of wide receivers may be facilitated.
ESPN has named Renfrow one of three potential Panthers trade candidates going into the deadline - the others being running backs Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle.
Renfrow has 24 targets, 15 receptions, 89 yards and two touchdowns in the season, both against the Arizona Cardinals.
