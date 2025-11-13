ESPN NFL insider links Carolina Panthers to potential QB upgrade in 2026
Just a few weeks ago, there were reports that Bryce Young had been changing perceptions about his game in the Carolina Panthers' organization.
The NFL is the ultimate what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business, though - and Young has done very little to silence his critics this season. In nine starts he's had exactly one and a half quality games - and that's not nearly good enough to kee your job in this league in the long run.
The numbers are even more devastating - Young's career average of 5.76 yards per attempt is the lowest in league history (at least since Vietnam) for any starter with at least 1,000 attempts.
That means the Panthers are well within their rights to consider other options this offseason -and right now their best bet at an upgrade appears to be Kyler Murray, who's fallen out of favor with the Arizona Cardinals. Dan Graziano at ESPN has linked Murray and the Panthers.
ESPN links Panthers-Kyler Murray
"I'd add Miami to that list if it gets to the end of the season and doesn't feel convinced Tua Tagovailoa its long-term quarterback, which is certainly possible. I guess we could throw Carolina in for similar reasons if Bryce Young doesn't turn things around. Most people I talk to about the Murray situation doubt that the Cardinals will be able to trade that contract, which means he'd likely be released before that 2027 money triggers next March."
Young could still turn things around, but each week he finishes with under 200 passing yards it gets less and less likely - and the loss to the Saints proved that opponents can get away with selling out to stop Rico Dowdle, which means it'll only get tougher from here on out.
As an added bonus challenge, the Panthers have the toughest strength of schedule remaining - with Sunday's game against Atlanta and the rematch with New Orleans looking like the last winnable games.
If that's true then at best the Panthers will finish 7-10, which is an improvement from last season, but far short of their full potential - especially if Bryce Young had been playing to his all year.
Murray's game might be imperfect, but there's little doubt that he has a higher ceiling than Young and has been more consistent since he was taken first overall back in 2019. Murray is also a better rushing threat.
Best of all, if the Cardinals do release Murray from his current contract he can likely be signed for less than what it will cost to pick up Bryce Young's fifth-year option. A one-year, prove-it type deal to see if Murray can do any better should be the target if he does become available.
