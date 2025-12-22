NFL analyst lauds Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young for 'steady growth'

It hasn't always been pretty for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young. The Heisman winner and number one overall pick has struggled plenty in his three years in the NFL, perhaps surprisingly so.

However, nearing the end of year three, it's impossible to say growth has not taken place. This Young is a very different player from the one who struggled under Frank Reich as a rookie.

And for that, one analyst has given Young due praise. The Panthers are on the cusp of the playoffs, and the QB is right at the center of that.

Bryce Young's growth catches NFL insider's attention

The box scores still aren't eye-popping most of the time. Bryce Young still averages under 200 yards passing per game. And the week-to-week performance by the Panthers as a whole is never consistent.

But Young has consistently grown throughout this year, which mirrors what he did last season. Overall, he's in a much better spot than he ever has been in the NFL, and that caught the eye of The Athletic's Mike Jones.

Asked why the Panthers seem to no longer get blown out and can still win games, Jones said, "Carolina is a young team that has had to learn how to win games. They certainly took their lumps early on, and that first half of the season felt like a roller coaster."

He highlighted the up-and-down nature of the beginning of the season and the week-to-week inconsistencies of the team today.

"It’s been a true seesaw season. But Dave Canales’ squad is scrappy. Young has displayed steady growth both from an execution and confidence standpoint while supported by an improved offensive line and impactful rushing attack," he noted.

Young hasn't always been up, but the consistency is improving. He's put together three really good outings in a row, and he's been good in four out of his last five contests.

From a wider Panthers perspective, the defense has a ton of young players who are also coming into their own at this stage. Everyone is growing together, including Young.

"The Panthers are taking strides forward, little by little, and all of those gradual steps forward have them a game ahead of the Bucs and in a great position with just two weeks left in the season," Jones concluded.

