Exclusive: Xavier Legette on Panthers Future, Bojangles, and Bryce Young's Growth

Xavier Legette is in his third year in the NFL, and prior to his injury in Week 2, it looked like he was rounding a corner. He'd settled into a nice role in the suddenly elite Carolina Panthers offense. He sat down to talk with Panthers On SI about a variety of topics, including his own personal growth.

Legette said he is approaching this year with urgency. "I gotta have a better year than I did the previous years. That's why in the [last] interview I said that it was a do-or-die season for me. So I gotta make this one a great one," he said.

Jalen Coker's rise

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hauling in a clutch 55-yard pass to set up a score just before halftime to help spur momentum is the sort of thing that makes a good season, which Xavier Legette did. But a great team season isn't made or broken by one player alone.

And in the Panthers' wide receiver room, Legette is certainly not alone. He came into the league with 2024 UDFA Jalen Coker, a player who's risen the ranks and earned a lucrative contract extension already.

The things that Jalen Coker is putting on tape right now and everybody being able to see, he's been doing those things, man. I'm glad that he's able to showcase these things now and man, he's doing a great job," Legette raved about his fellow wide receiver.

Bryce Young's maturation

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's Bryce Young's job to get the ball to Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and others. And so far, he's done just that. Young, perhaps surprisingly, leads the NFL in passing yards through three weeks. He has taken a step forward.

"He's moving that ball around a lot, man. I think he's real comfortable. You can tell he's having fun with it right now too," Legette said. "And that's one of the best things within this game, because this game can stress you out, man. It's more mental than anything, and he's having fun right now. That's the best way to be."

Both players are learning to operate an offense with a new play-caller. Dave Canales handed over duties to Brad Idzik, and the change has been good for Legette and Young, but perhaps more specifically Legette.

Both players thrive on the deep ball, with Legette's speed pairing well with Young's deep accuracy. We saw that against the Atlanta Falcons. That change in offensive philosophy has given Legette a bigger role, and he's happy about that.

"I'm surely grateful for that, you know what I'm saying? Any plays that's runaway plays, those are for me. Anywhere that I can be able to showcase my speed, I'm grateful for that," the wide receiver said.

His future

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs after the catch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young is in a contract year, but last year, it was about earning the fifth-year option. Xavier Legette is now in the exact same boat. He has to prove to the Panthers that they should pick that up.

There is constant chatter, even from us, about Legette's future. He has not had the most sterling start to an NFL career for a first-round wide receiver. It isn't fazing him, though, even with a big decision coming this offseason.

"I'm always striving to get better no matter what. But none of that really fazes me because it's never said and done till the coaches say it. And I haven't heard the coaches say that at all, so that's not anything that I'm worried about," he said.

He simply puts his head down and works through it. "But I do hope that I'm able to stay in Carolina for the rest of my career, however long that is," he revealed.

Boo-jangles and Pepsi

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Xavier Legette is something of a Carolina legend. The former South Carolina product now plays for the Carolina Panthers, giving him a double dose of being a local star. He's the hometown player who has, thanks to his iconic accent and personality, become somewhat of a fan favorite.

It's that local status that made him a perfect partner for Bojangles' Boo-jangles campaign, a Halloween-inspired turn with Pepsi. Both are brands with strong Carolina roots, something that immediately jumped out to the third-year wide receiver.

"It's great, man. I've been drinking Pepsi since I've been little. I've been eating Bojangles since I've been a little as well. Bojangles, they used to have the roasted backs. That was our favorite thing, man. We used to go get those every day," he said.

He loves Boberry biscuits and still eats at Bojangles plenty, though not before a game. " We don't go pregame. I rarely even eat pregame because I don't want anything too heavy on my stomach for the game," he laughed.

The ad campaign makes good on his infamous love of horses. He often celebrates touchdowns by riding an invisible version of his horse, Dolla Bill. "It was their idea with the horses, you know what I'm saying? I thought it was a great idea, so we stuck with it," Legette said.

Whenever Legette is done with his NFL days, he has plans to be more involved with that part of his life. " I want to get into the horse racing at the Kentucky Derby before it's all said and done," he revealed in the interview.

For now, though, he's trying to help the Panthers stay afloat in the tightly contested NFC South.