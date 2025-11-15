All Panthers

Fantasy Football: Why one analyst is sitting Tetairoa McMillan vs. Falcons

Carolina's stud rookie is the only part of the passing game that's worked this season.

Tim Weaver

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs off the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs off the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
In this story:

Not much has gone right for the Carolina Panthers offense this season. They lucked into finding a sueprstar in their backfield thanks to Chuba Hubbard's calf injury, and their passing game has only had one consistent producer all year.

That would be rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who comes into Week 11 with nearly 40 targets more than any other Carolina pass-catcher and 437 yards more than any other receiver.

McMillan has only scored two touchdowns, though - and in fantasy football that's not enough to justify a WR1 spot. Michael Florio at NFL.com says to sit McMillan this week against Atlanta.

NFL.com: Sit Tetairoa Mcmillan

"Its been a disappointing fantasy season for the rookie. McMillan has hit the century mark only once this year and has hauled in just two touchdowns -- both against Dallas. He's mainly been a floor play. His mediocre production isn't necessarily of his own doing, considering the Panthers average the third-fewest pass yards per game.


But fantasy managers only care about production. This Sunday, he'll face a familiar foe in a Falcons defense that's been stout against the pass and held the first-year pass catcher to 48 yards and 7.8 fantasy points in Week 3. Keep McMillan on your bench, if you can."

Tetairoa McMillan
Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) walks off after practice during training camp. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It's probably also worth pointing out that when the Falcons held McMillan to three catches and 48 yards back in Week 3, they did it without their top cornerback A.J. Terrell in the lineup.

Terrell will be playing tomorrow, and most likely he will be lining up across from McMillan more often than not.

The only safe play may be to start Rico Dowdle, who was contained by the Saints last week but will be facing an Atlanta defense that has allowed more fantasy football points to running backs than any other team over the last month.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle earns special honor from ESPN

27-TD playmaker named Panthers’ most-valuable trade chip

Jalen Coker makes it clear how he feels about Bryce Young

Bryce Young takes brutal drop in QB rankings after dud game

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.