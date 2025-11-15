Fantasy Football: Why one analyst is sitting Tetairoa McMillan vs. Falcons
Not much has gone right for the Carolina Panthers offense this season. They lucked into finding a sueprstar in their backfield thanks to Chuba Hubbard's calf injury, and their passing game has only had one consistent producer all year.
That would be rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who comes into Week 11 with nearly 40 targets more than any other Carolina pass-catcher and 437 yards more than any other receiver.
McMillan has only scored two touchdowns, though - and in fantasy football that's not enough to justify a WR1 spot. Michael Florio at NFL.com says to sit McMillan this week against Atlanta.
NFL.com: Sit Tetairoa Mcmillan
"Its been a disappointing fantasy season for the rookie. McMillan has hit the century mark only once this year and has hauled in just two touchdowns -- both against Dallas. He's mainly been a floor play. His mediocre production isn't necessarily of his own doing, considering the Panthers average the third-fewest pass yards per game.
But fantasy managers only care about production. This Sunday, he'll face a familiar foe in a Falcons defense that's been stout against the pass and held the first-year pass catcher to 48 yards and 7.8 fantasy points in Week 3. Keep McMillan on your bench, if you can."
It's probably also worth pointing out that when the Falcons held McMillan to three catches and 48 yards back in Week 3, they did it without their top cornerback A.J. Terrell in the lineup.
Terrell will be playing tomorrow, and most likely he will be lining up across from McMillan more often than not.
The only safe play may be to start Rico Dowdle, who was contained by the Saints last week but will be facing an Atlanta defense that has allowed more fantasy football points to running backs than any other team over the last month.
