Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Bryce Young & Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers have been a virtual gold mine for fantasy managers this year. Bryce Young is way outperforming his ADP. In some leagues, he went undrafted and has been a dream waiver-wire addition for managers.

Tetairoa McMillan was the only Panther who was getting positive press before the season, and he has done nothing to lose that goodwill. He's the WR15 and player57 (with a bye week), which isn't far behind his ADP.

This week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, should you keep starting these two?

Bryce Young start or sit advice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young has been absurdly good this season for fantasy football. He's fourth in fantasy points per game at the QB position. He's averaging over 22 points, which is an incredible number to count on weekly.

To put it further in perspective, Young is top-10 in points per game regardless of position. He's been a dream pick for anyone who took a flyer on him. That makes him must-start until further notice. There's really no reason to bench him unless you happen to also have Brock Purdy, Josh Allen, or someone with an absurd matchup (like Jordan Love).

It's still good to know what to expect. The Buccaneers' defense has been solid, but those numbers might be inflated by some bad offenses. They blitz a ton, but Bryce Young is the second-best QB in the NFL against the blitz.

The Bucs also don't get home a lot despite that, with the second-worst pressure rate in the NFL. And it's not like Young struggles against pressure because he's been pressured more than anyone else. Expect Young to keep rolling, even if he doesn't light up the box score to the same degree.

Verdict: Keep starting him until further notice

Tetairoa McMillan start or sit advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) walks to the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers do not defend wide receivers all that well. They're 19th against the position in fantasy, so they're below average. That means Tetairoa McMillan will have plenty of opportunities today against this defense.

The Jalen Coker factor means that McMillan will not get a dominant target share, but that doesn't really hamper him too much. He was out-targeted last week and still scored 14.6 PPR points. That's a good number.

As mentioned, Bryce Young should be just fine, so there shouldn't be any reason the Panthers' passing attack slows down. That's good news for McMillan owners, who can expect another double-digit performance this week.

Verdict: Start