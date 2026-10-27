Panthers vs. Packers Odds for Thursday Night Football in Week 8 (Bet on Green Bay?)

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night, as the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love look to stay over .500 when they take on the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young.

Green Bay fell to 4-3 with a loss to Detroit in Week 7, and it's in last place in a loaded NFC North through seven weeks. Meanwhile, the Panthers (3-3) are in first place in the NFC South despite a major blowout loss at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Carolina made the playoffs in the 2025 season, but it has a ton of injuries on both sides of the ball that make it a tough team to trust against other quality opponents -- like Green Bay.

Oddsmakers agree with that sentiment, as they've set the Packers as favorites at home to open this week.

Panthers vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers +3.5 (-110)

Packers -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Panthers: +154

Packers: -185

Total

48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

There hasn't been a ton of movement in the odds for this game, as the Packers remain 3.5-point favorites at home. The total has jumped up from 47.5 to 48.5 while the moneyline has actually moved in Carolina's favor.

According to DraftKings, just 22 percent of the moneyline bets and 41 percent of the spread bets are on the Panthers after their Week 7 showing against Tampa Bay.

Earlier this week, I shared in SI Betting's preview for this game why I believe Green Bay is a worthwhile bet:

The Panthers’ run defense was torched in Week 7 by Tampa Bay, and this could be a “get-right” spot for Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Love should be able to attack through the air, as the Panthers are a below-average defense overall (20th in EPA/Play), and they entered Week 7 allowing the most yards per carry in the league.

Meanwhile, Green Bay’s defense held a vaunted Detroit offense to just 20 points and is now fifth in the league in EPA/Play. If it weren’t for multiple missed field goals, the Pack could be entering this game with a 5-2 record.

Carolina beat Detroit this season, but it has some confounding losses against Cleveland and at home against Tampa Bay. I don’t love this team – which is extremely banged up after Taylor Moton went down in Week 7 – on a short week against a Packers squad that has an above-average defense.

I’m going to lay the points with a Green Bay team that needs this game a lot more than Carolina does if it’s going to make the playoffs.

I'm not the only member of the SI Betting team taking Green Bay, as Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column -- where he bets on every NFL game, every week -- why he likes the Pack at home as well:

I wrote about how I was out on the Panthers last week, and I proved to be right as they ended up on the wrong side of a blowout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I'm still out on this Panthers team, as they seem like a significant regression candidate after a strong start to the season. Bryce Young, up until last week, had been playing leaps and bounds better than he had the previous three seasons, and I'm of the belief that it's more of a sign of an abnormally strong start against some bad defenses as opposed to a quarterback who improved by tenfold in a single offseason.

The Packers' defense ranks 12th in opponent EPA per play and 10th in opponent EPA per dropback, so with them being on their home field on a short week, I expect them to get to Young in this game.

There's always a chance these odds move further as the week goes on, so make sure to hang with the SI Betting team for the latest updates, player prop picks, final game predictions and more for Thursday Night Football in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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