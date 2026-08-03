The Good and Not So Good from Day 8 of Panthers Camp: Monroe Freeling Shines

The Carolina Panthers only have a few more days of camp before their first official preseason game, the Hall of Fame Game. They wrapped practice on Monday with a few highs and lows, with some players standing out and others fading. Here are the good and bad things from day eight.

Good: Monroe Freeling against Jaelan Phillips

Nice rep by Freeling vs Phillips. pic.twitter.com/QRuihHkf77 — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 3, 2026

Monroe Freeling is in an unenviable position. He has been thrust into starter reps on the right side rather than working on the left side of the line. He's also routinely matched up with $120 million man Jaelan Phillips. Today, though, he held his own and put in an exceptional rep against the rusher.

Not so good: Extension hopefuls

Tilis: In Mike Jack’s case, he’s what we want. If it works out, great. If not, he’s got one heck of a platform. #Panthers — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 3, 2026

Bryce Young and Mike Jackson are both extension-eligible, and both are important to the Panthers. However, neither appears poised to sign. Brandt Tilis said he'll see how the year goes for Young, and he was rather noncommittal about a Jackson deal, too.

Good: Xavier Legette's day

Nice route by XL. pic.twitter.com/AfZ5JJaWVX — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 3, 2026

Xavier Legette caught an impressive touchdown during the practice session today. It wasn't just that, though. Legette was very good all day, and he continues to stack up good practices this summer with Chris Brazzell now no longer competing for his WR3 job.

Not so good: Sam Hecht gets bullied

Sam Hecht is losing ground in his fight to make the starting lineup over Luke Fortner. On Monday, he lost ground literally and figuratively. He had a particularly rough rep against Cam Jackson, who just bullied him straight backwards in one-on-one drills.

Good: Several injury returns

Mitch Evans back at practice after missing several days with an ankle sprain. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 3, 2026

The Panthers had been banged up to an insane degree. Losing Nic Scourton and Chris Brazzell was only part of it. But today, Mitchell Evans, who was carted off, returned. So did Rob Hunt and Tommy Tremble, and all three were welcome sights.

Not so good: Another line injury

Panthers G Saahdiq Charles, who’s had a good camp filling in for Damien Lewis, injured his calf today. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 3, 2026

The Panthers have shuffled linemen in and out due to injuries all camp, and today was no different. Damien Lewis remains out while he works back from injury, and his backup, Saahdiq Charles, has looked really good. Unfortunately, he also went down with a calf injury today.

Good: Standout performance from Tetairoa McMillan

Canales on Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan chemistry all camp. pic.twitter.com/C5YodIlzVw — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 3, 2026

Tetairoa McMillan has had a good camp, and he was really good today. He and Bryce Young were on fire, so much that Dave Canales was asked about their chemistry. McMillan made two absurd highlight-reel catches that show a layer of McMillan's game that was missing last year.