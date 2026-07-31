Good News and Bad News from First Full Week of Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers started training camp early on account of their early preseason thanks to the Hall of Fame Game. They just completed the first full week of practice, and so far, several things are beginning to stand out ahead of their NFC South title defense.

In PB, @mike_e_kaye & @alexzietlow05 rave #Panthers wideout, Jalen Coker



+best shape of his life

+phenomenal route running

+Alex calls him his TC MVP up to this point

+Mike with the Anquan Boldin reference https://t.co/uJ9jG6RzMM pic.twitter.com/3T092Ey7lQ — (Thomas) threes&tds (@threesandtds24) July 30, 2026

Panthers insiders Mike Kaye and Alex Zeitlow did a fantastic job breaking down everything that they're seeing live from camp, since fans still cannot attend. Here's the good and the bad.

Good: Will Lee, Xavier Legette, and more

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Lee has turned heads at Panthers camp. The rookie cornerback has been so good that Ejiro Evero might be forced to play him immediately. Carolina is tinkering with how to get him on the field with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

Xavier Legette has rebounded from a slow start to camp and has really come on lately. He looks good, which is excellent news given his draft status and Chris Brazzell II's recent season-ending knee injury.

Jaelan Phillips has so far been worth the investment. He's looked the part of the dominant edge rusher the Panthers need, and his stock is quickly rising during the first few practice sessions with his new team.

Monroe Freeling looks like he belongs on the right side and as a starter, which is a massive development. Rasheed Walker has also turned heads on the left side, looking better than anticipated.

Bryce Young and Jalen Coker both look excellent so far. Coker has been particularly noticeable since he looks extremely healthy and in shape. Jonathon Brooks, as we've all been reporting, looks magnificent, too.

Bad: Jimmy Horn, TE room, and more

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) practices an avoidance drill | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a roster spot available for a wide receiver, which should be good news for fringe player Jimmy Horn Jr. So far, though, he has not looked like someone the Panthers can't afford to put on the practice squad.

Ja'Tavion Sanders should be able to rise up from a mediocre tight end room, but he hasn't. Speaking of, that whole tight end room, which includes the injured Mitchell Evans, has been underwhelming, and that's with low expectations. They have to step it up.

Obviously, losing Nic Scourton is a huge blow, so that's bad. Losing Chris Brazzell II is also a major letdown for an offense that was just beginning to look interesting. Taylor Moton's non-football injury is rough, too.

Sam Hecht probably won't start Week 1. He got some praise early on in the offseason and looked like the better option, but it appears that he's ceded that back to Luke Fortner for the time being. John Metchie, like Horn Jr., is also struggling, and with his status on the fringe, that has to change quickly.