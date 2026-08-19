The Good and Not So Good from Panthers' Joint Practice with Jaguars
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The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off on Friday for a preseason game. Ahead of that, the two sides met for a joint practice in Jacksonville. There were fights, and of course, both good and bad takeaways.
Good: Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan
With Jonathon Brooks, Darren Waller, and Jalen Coker fully healthy, the Panthers have more options on offense now, but that won't slow down the Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan connection. That was on full display as the two helped bring a totally dormant offense alive in the second half of the joint practice. If not for them, this would've been ugly.
Not so good: Two-minute drill
The Panthers were pretty good in tempo situations last year. It seemed to help Bryce Young get into a flow. Today, that was not the case. The Panthers closed practice with a two-minute drill against the Jags, and they could not even make a first down. Young was sacked on a play, too, which is far from ideal.
Good: Offensive line reps in one-on-ones
The offensive line, at least in the first half, was unable to provide Bryce Young any time to throw. That's not good. But in individual drills, there were several encouraging reps against Jaguars rushers. Monroe Freeling held up well against Josh Hines Allen, and Rasheed Walker put in a good rep against Travon Walker. That bodes well, at least.
Not so good: TE coverage
The Panthers were absolutely dreadful against tight ends last year. One would think the inclusion of Devin Lloyd might help. That's apparently a Band-Aid solution to a bullet hole. The tight ends for Jacksonville, who, with all due respect, are not exactly elite, feasted on the Panthers' defense all day. It could be a deeper problem than personnel.
Not so good: More D-line injuries
The Panthers are perilously thin up front on defense with Tershawn Wharton out, Nic Scourton done for the year, and LaBryan Ray retired. Now, with Cam Jackson in the concussion protocol, the most banged-up portion of this team suffered another hit. The other injury news is positive, but it's not ideal that the Panthers might yet again be without a crucial defensive lineman.
Good: Isaiah Simmons
Last year, the Panthers found a late diamond in the rough with Isaiah Simmons. This year, he is back at it again and proving he deserves a roster spot. He is primarily a special teamer, but he was quite good today, further proving that he needs to be rostered even if it's just for special teams.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.