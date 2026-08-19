The Good and Not So Good from Panthers' Joint Practice with Jaguars

The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off on Friday for a preseason game. Ahead of that, the two sides met for a joint practice in Jacksonville. There were fights, and of course, both good and bad takeaways.

Good: Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan

This #Panthers offense has come alive the second half of practice. Let me rephrase: The Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan has come alive.



Jags unleash a blitz; BY stared unblocked rusher in the face and lofts it to McMillan for a red zone TD. — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) August 19, 2026

With Jonathon Brooks, Darren Waller, and Jalen Coker fully healthy, the Panthers have more options on offense now, but that won't slow down the Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan connection. That was on full display as the two helped bring a totally dormant offense alive in the second half of the joint practice. If not for them, this would've been ugly.

Not so good: Two-minute drill

An underwhelming two minute drill for both #Panthers and #Jaguars:



—Jags: 3 & out … two PBUs

—Panthers: 3 & out … including a Bryce Young sack



And that’s the conclusion of practice. Pressers next. — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) August 19, 2026

The Panthers were pretty good in tempo situations last year. It seemed to help Bryce Young get into a flow. Today, that was not the case. The Panthers closed practice with a two-minute drill against the Jags, and they could not even make a first down. Young was sacked on a play, too, which is far from ideal.

Good: Offensive line reps in one-on-ones

#Panthers left tackle Rasheed Walker with a nice rep here against #Jaguars DE Travon Walker. pic.twitter.com/K0TsITI41v — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) August 19, 2026

The offensive line, at least in the first half, was unable to provide Bryce Young any time to throw. That's not good. But in individual drills, there were several encouraging reps against Jaguars rushers. Monroe Freeling held up well against Josh Hines Allen, and Rasheed Walker put in a good rep against Travon Walker. That bodes well, at least.

Not so good: TE coverage

Unsurprisingly, Brenton Strange and Nate Boerkircher are having a day against the #Panthers. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 19, 2026

The Panthers were absolutely dreadful against tight ends last year. One would think the inclusion of Devin Lloyd might help. That's apparently a Band-Aid solution to a bullet hole. The tight ends for Jacksonville, who, with all due respect, are not exactly elite, feasted on the Panthers' defense all day. It could be a deeper problem than personnel.

Not so good: More D-line injuries

Cam Jackson (concussion) is in protocol. Xavier Legette (rolled up on) and Jaelan Phillips are expected to be fine but were pulled out early as a precaution. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 19, 2026

The Panthers are perilously thin up front on defense with Tershawn Wharton out, Nic Scourton done for the year, and LaBryan Ray retired. Now, with Cam Jackson in the concussion protocol, the most banged-up portion of this team suffered another hit. The other injury news is positive, but it's not ideal that the Panthers might yet again be without a crucial defensive lineman.

Good: Isaiah Simmons

Simmons is a special teams menace. Manhandled two blockers on that last rep. — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 19, 2026

Last year, the Panthers found a late diamond in the rough with Isaiah Simmons. This year, he is back at it again and proving he deserves a roster spot. He is primarily a special teamer, but he was quite good today, further proving that he needs to be rostered even if it's just for special teams.