Projecting Week 1 Starters for Carolina Panthers Today

The Carolina Panthers' preseason Week 1 contest against the Buffalo Bills did not go well, but we still managed to learn some things about the team's roster on both sides of the ball.

Taking that information, and with what we know from training camp, we're putting together a starting lineup projection for Carolina's offense and defense.

Of course, things can definitely change in the next three-plus weeks before Week 1, but here's where things stand today.

Offense

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB: Bryce Young

RB: Chuba Hubbard

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette

TE: Darren Waller

LT: Rasheed Walker

LG: Damien Lewis

C: Luke Fortner

RG: Robert Hunt

RT: Monroe Freeling

No real surprises here.

It's very possible Jonathon Brooks will surpass Hubbard on the depth chart at some point, but we've got to see what Brooks can do in real games before projecting him as a starter. Brooks did nothing to help his cause against the Bills.

That said, we'd expect a fairly even split between the two backs out of the gate, with Hubbard getting a bit more work.

With Chris Brazzell on the shelf for the entire 2026 season after a knee injury, Legette's path to the No. 3 target at wide receiver is now clear, although that's a disappointing turn of events given Legette's struggles over two seasons.

Waller is by far the Panthers' best tight end, so he should soak up most of the snaps, although Tommy Tremble is still going to be involved because of his blocking ability and with Waller likely serving as a de facto No. 3 wide receiver at times.

After it looked like he would start the season on the bench, Freeling has been thrust into a starting role after Taylor Moton came down with a blood clot in his lung. Barring Freeling shining and Walker struggling, we would expect the rookie to go to the bench once Moton gets back.

Defense

Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL: Bobby Brown, Cam Jackson, Derrick Brown

OLB: Patrick Jones, Jaelan Phillips

LB: Devin Lloyd, Trevin Wallace

CB: Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Corey Thornton (slot)

S: Tre'Von Moehrig, Nick Scott

Perhaps Princely Umanmielen can jump Jones on the depth chart, but we'll have to see the second-year edge rusher prove he's worthy before believing that will happen.

Head coach Dave Canales revealed the LB2 battle between Wallace and Claudin Cherelus is "neck-and-neck," but Wallace gets our nod for now because he's listed as the starter on the Panthers' unofficial depth chart.

Jackson is listed as the starter on Carolina's depth chart for now, but Lee Hunter remains a threat to take that spot from him.

Thornton was our favorite to start in the nickel entering the offseason and nothing has changed as far as we're concerned. Chau Smith-Wade remains the biggest threat to him.

Scott's experience has him in a starting spot, although Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley have had strong offseasons and could threaten the veteran for that role.