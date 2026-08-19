Fights Break Out at Carolina Panthers-Jacksonville Jaguars Joint Practice

The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars took part in a joint practice on Wednesday morning and it didn't take long for things to get heated.

On the very first play of a team period, there was a scuffle between the two teams, which was caught on video.

It isn't clear what started the fight, but both teams met in the middle of the field for what looked to be some pushing and shoving.

First play of offense vs defense sparks a fight #Panthers pic.twitter.com/lUXjOkchfF — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) August 19, 2026

Not long after that, another scuffle ensued. This one occurred after Panthers safety Tre'Von Moehrig laid a big hit on Jaguars wide receiver Tim Jones.

"Another skirmish! Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence throws a drag route to WR Tim Jones... who proceeds to get lit up by Panthers safety Tre Moehrig," Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer said. "Jones lingers on the ground for a while as others push and shove."

We have a receipt of this one, also.

Moehrig destroys a WR on a crosser for the PBU and another fight commences pic.twitter.com/xkKpkrp0HR — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) August 19, 2026

Based on other reports, there were more skirmishes than just the two listed above, so it was quite the chippy practice for the two teams. It doesn't appear any punches were thrown, though.

Of course, joint practice fights are nothing new, as we see them each and every year. These battles between the Panthers and Jaguars are on the more tame side.

That was not the case during a Dallas Cowboys-New Orleans Saints joint practice Tuesday, which will go down as legendary after the two teams scrapped somewhere around 10 times, leading to several punches being thrown.

The Wednesday joint practice between the Panthers and Jaguars takes place just two days before the two teams meet in preseason Week 2 in Duval on Friday night.

The Panthers are looking to bounce back after getting beaten by the Buffalo Bills last week. The Jaguars won their preseason-opening contest against the Saints.