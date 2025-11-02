Greg Olsen wasn't sure what Bryce Young was doing on this end zone INT
The football goddess of chaos is making her presence felt in the first half of the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers' matchup.
So far we have seen several wild swings, including a turnover on both sides, a few near turnovers and a very ugly end zone interception from Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
Here's the replay, which looks like the play is supposed to be a fade ball to Xavier Legette in the corner of the end zone. Either we're wrong about that and Legette did not run the right route, or Young just completely missed his mark.
Bryce Young end zone INT
When they played the clip on the FOX broadcast, former Carolina tight end and elite analyst Greg Olsen admitted that he could not tell exactly where Bryce Young was trying to go with the ball.
His extremely injured offensive line certainly isn't helping, but Young doesn't appear to be at his sharpest, today. He also took a rough hit going out of bounds - while it was a moderately dirty hit Young should have been more aware of his surroundings.
On the ensuing possession, Jordan Love completed a wild 51-yarder to Christian Watson, which would the Packers in field goal range. They converted and lead 3-0 midway through the second quarter.
